Millionaire auction in Florida for 20 vintage Ferraris found in a shed. Here are the models

ROME – Supercars abandoned, forgotten, in old barns and sheds, but then miraculously found. A phenomenon known as “barn find” (found in a barn) which features twenty splendid Ferraris “victims” of hurricane Charley which in 2004 caused extensive damage and brought heavy devastation along the Florida coasts. On that occasion, a shed that housed a valuable collection of examples of the prancing horse was partially destroyed, damaging the cars inside.

Today this collection with the twenty rediscovered Maranello “reds” will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in California, during the eagerly awaited Monterey Car Week on 17 August. Almost all the cars show the signs of the storm but with a careful restoration work they are ready to return to their former glory, also because among these there are some of considerable importance.





Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale

This is the case of the 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Speciale by Pinin Farina, one of the four 250 GT Coupés built by Pinin Farina with Superamerica-style bodywork sold to King Mohamed V of Morocco (estimate $1,700,000 – $2,300,000). Spotlights also on the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti which participated in the 1966 Targa Florio with Luciano Conti and co-driver Vittorio Venturi, which was the first “long nose” 275 GTB to be fitted with a light alloy body and six carburetors (estimate $2,000,000 – $2,500,000).





Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta

Space then for the 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina, the car with the longest racing history among the twenty up for auction. With Franco Cortese and co-driver Perruchini it finished fourth in its class (14th overall) in the 1954 Mille Miglia, to be subsequently reworked by Scaglietti to participate in the 1956 Targa Florio (estimate 1,200,000 – 1,600,000 dollars). “While a select group of Ferrari collectors knew of the existence of these extraordinary cars, the rest of the world was unaware – explains Rob Myers CEO of RM Sotheby’s – This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to purchase these iconic Ferraris, some of which have participated in famous races.







Most of these lost Ferraris have remained unchanged, retaining their original purity and condition from the day they were purchased – a true embodiment of the “barn find” concept. It is the first time that RM Sotheby’s has presented a collection of rediscovered cars of this magnitude to the market”.