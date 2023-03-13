The deputy’s adviser Gerardo Milman, Carolina Gomez Monacosaid that the accusations against him for the attack on Cristina Kirchner they were part of a operation orchestrated by the Ministry of Security. In addition, he targeted the vice president for her statements about the role she played in the portfolio that she headed Patricia Bullrich.

“I am the victim of an intelligence operation that has been brewing for a while. And from the Ministry of Security precisely…”, asserted Gómez Mónaco in one of his first television appearances, pointing against Aníbal Fernández.

His name had been at the center of the discussion for the assassination attempt against Cristina Kirchner, after the adviser Jorge Abello denounced that the former Miss Argentina and Milman had talked about the attack before it occurred. According to the version of Abello, who was advising congressman Marcos Cleri, Milman would have expressed that when the event against the former President occurred, he would be in Mar del Plata. Justice could not prove it.

“I worked at the Ministry of National Security, but I was not in charge of the Intelligence office, as Cristina Kirchner said. What we did was manage different areas for which I trained and formed. It was said that she had no ability, that she was a prostitute, gnocchi, that she had no suitability or experience, ”she said in dialogue with The cornice by LN+.

“It seems that for them to have been Miss Argentina is a crime,” defended Gómez Mónaco, accused along with another adviser as participating in Milman’s statements.The phrase that the false whistleblower says he heard never existed”, he delved.

On the other hand, I accuse Abello of appearing 23 days later before Justice for the event that occurred on September 1, 2022. On that occasion, Fernando Sabag Montiel fired a gun at Cristina Kirchner’s face.

“That afternoon was a normal work meeting, if we see a video of any other date, they will see the same movements, but they needed me in the place because the show is more attractive because I was a Miss Argentina who, according to Cristina, she was a ‘spy trainer,’” Gómez Mónaco said.

Finally, he spoke about the complaint against him made by the deputy Rodolfo Tailhade for illicit enrichment and clarified that his aesthetic center “It’s not a shell company. here you see it, I have been putting it together since 2012 and today it is hard that they involve me in false facts that prevent me from working ”.

According to his testimony, the place is closed. In the case of Gerardo Milman, since the accusations against him began to multiply, he put aside his high exposure and was even displaced from his place as Patricia Bullrich’s electoral setter.

GI/fl