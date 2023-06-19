MIMO 2023, and the motor festival is on the track in Monza

The third edition of MIMO, Milano Monza Motor Show ended with a truly important turnout: over 60,000 visitors who, from 16 to 18 June, colored the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. A veritable celebration dedicated to the world of two and four-wheelers that have literally stormed the paddocks and the track of one of the best known motor racing circuits in the world. An opportunity to see – and touch – live the innovations in the sector, with the possibility of also carrying out test drives which, obviously, have all been “sold out”.

A success that resonates in the words of Andrea Levy, President of MIMO: “I thank all the exhibitors who believed in this which on paper is the third edition of MIMO, but which on balance is a zero edition, totally set up and organized at the Monza National Autodrome. We’ve always believed that the racetrack was the perfect location for the motoring festival we had in mind, and the enthusiasm and numbers we’ve seen over the past three days confirm this. Now the head is at 2024, at everything we can further enhance of this format. Together with our partners we are setting the dates, which will most likely bring MIMO to the end of June”.

