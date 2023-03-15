ROME – It will be an edition marked by “dynamism” that will be staged from 16 to 18 June between Milan and Monza. The “Mimo – Milano Monza Motor Show” is preparing to offer enthusiasts a roundup of events ranging from the Indy Autonomous Challenge, a self-driving racing car competition (the first of its kind in Europe), to the passage of the Mille Miglia, up to at the parade of historical models for the celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Milanese Aci.





The central Piazza Duomo in Milan will be the exhibition and information hub of the event where visitors will be able to find out about the program and the events organized in the “temple of speed”. The Monza national racetrack will therefore offer the public the possibility of being able to try out all the innovations proposed by the over 40 car and motorcycle manufacturers present.

Visitors will thus be able to put the various models to the test in a specially set up 4 km test drive circuit which includes a passage on the old elevated roads, and with chicanes which allow to simulate the different conditions of use of the car. In the third edition of the Mimo, the “Focus on Electric and Hybrid Plug-In Cars” is also scheduled, a specific study on plug-in models.

The area, located on the straight line of the high-speed ring road, will include an educational part for potential users, with passage through the rest area where the various recharging possibilities offered will be tested, familiarizing themselves with the connector attachment-detachment operations at columns and with topics on the daily management of electric and plug-in hybrid models.





“Mimo 2023 will be a dynamic event with many new products and previews, all available to the public who will be able to try them out in a very suggestive circuit, obtained from the passage between the paddocks and on the ancient Monza elevated road – underlined Andrea Levy, Mimo president – A Milan, the public will be able to find all the information on Mimo in Piazza Duomo, in the hub station enriched and colored by some installations of car manufacturers in front of the churchyard”. Friday 16 June will host two major fashion shows-event, the Premiere Parade and Monzanapolis, Saturday 17 will be the day dedicated to clubs and meetings, while Sunday 18 will be the challenge of self-driving cars. (Maurilio Rigo)