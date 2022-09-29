Microsoft’s Mojang studio announced on September 28, US time, that the previously released “Minecraft” BBC-linked DLC “Frozen Planet” was officially opened for free download. The DLC “Frozen Planet” of “Minecraft” comes from the joint planning with the famous documentary “Frozen Planet 2” of BBC TV. Currently, the first map is released for free, and 4 new worlds will be added in the future, for a total of 5 beautiful worlds.

· “Minecraft” DLC “Frozen Planet”: download address

Frozen Planet 2, which focuses on how life can survive and even thrive in the coldest places on Earth. Like BBC Earth’s documentaries over the years, it explores how climate change is disrupting the existing balance in these fragile ecosystems, the damage humans have already done to these environments, and how nature adapts to environmental conditions.

Players can play the three creatures introduced in the first episode of “Frozen Planet 2” in the “Minecraft” DLC “Frozen Planet”: polar bear, killer whale and Lapland bumblebee, and start a journey to explore the beautiful world.