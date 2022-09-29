Home Entertainment “Minecraft” BBC linked DLC “Frozen Planet” is open for free download – Online Games – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Minecraft” BBC linked DLC “Frozen Planet” is open for free download – Online Games – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Minecraft” BBC linked DLC “Frozen Planet” is open for free download – Online Games – cnBeta.COM

Microsoft’s Mojang studio announced on September 28, US time, that the previously released “Minecraft” BBC-linked DLC “Frozen Planet” was officially opened for free download.The DLC “Frozen Planet” of “Minecraft” comes from the joint planning with the famous documentary “Frozen Planet 2” of BBC TV. Currently, the first map is released for free, and 4 new worlds will be added in the future, for a total of 5 beautiful worlds.

· “Minecraft” DLC “Frozen Planet”: download address

Frozen Planet 2, which focuses on how life can survive and even thrive in the coldest places on Earth. Like BBC Earth’s documentaries over the years, it explores how climate change is disrupting the existing balance in these fragile ecosystems, the damage humans have already done to these environments, and how nature adapts to environmental conditions.

Players can play the three creatures introduced in the first episode of “Frozen Planet 2” in the “Minecraft” DLC “Frozen Planet”: polar bear, killer whale and Lapland bumblebee, and start a journey to explore the beautiful world.

See also  Tencent responds to the name change of NFT: Different from overseas logic, resolutely resist illegal and illegal behaviors of virtual currency-Tencent Tencent

You may also like

Follow the trend of Barbie LISA in the...

Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle Black watch

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee –...

South Korean police announce that they will expand...

Zhou Shen sang the Chinese animation centennial song...

“Chi Dao” will be broadcast on September 29,...

iKON Japan tour adds three more concerts to...

[Online Public Opinion]Applying for the removal of the...

Warner denies preparing to sell CEO, says it...

Depth | How does Japanese fashion power influence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy