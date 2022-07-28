Home Entertainment “Minecraft” welcomes “SpongeBob SquarePants” popular character DLC – European and American comics – cnBeta.COM
"Minecraft" welcomes "SpongeBob SquarePants" popular character DLC

“Minecraft” welcomes “SpongeBob SquarePants” popular character DLC – European and American comics – cnBeta.COM

In the latest DLC expansion pack, the Minecraft game market has provided popular characters from the well-known animation work “SpongeBob SquarePants”.You’ll be able to embed the world of SpongeBob SquarePants like never before in a world created by Spark Universe, with maps spanning the Pineapple House, the Reef Cinema, the Jellyfish Farm, and Teacher Puff’s Boat School.

(From: Minecraft official website)

In the “SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS” DLC, players can participate in six missions.

In the process of defending the King Crab Restaurant, there is also a fun combat-based mini-game featuring the ability to use a burger as a weapon.

Additionally, the DLC includes a SpongeBob SquarePants character creator item from the Dressing Room.

● Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft x SpongeBob DLC – Official Trailer（via）

