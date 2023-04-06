Home Entertainment MinervaHub, the Garrone family takes control with San Quirico
Entertainment

MinervaHub, the Garrone family takes control with San Quirico

by admin
MinervaHub, the Garrone family takes control with San Quirico

The MinervaHub group passes under the control of the San Quirico of the Garrone and Mondini families. Xenon Private Equity, Ambria Holding and the current minority shareholders of MinervaHub have in fact signed an investment agreement based on which San Quirico, upon completion of the transaction, will hold approximately 75% of the capital of MinervaHub, while the remaining approximately 25% will be jointly held by Xenon Private Equity with other co-investors. Matteo Marzotto will keep the position of president of MinervaHub. The valuation of the transaction, according to rumors, would be around 500 million euros.

MinervaHub, which represents the main Italian group in the sector of finishes and materials for luxury accessories, has revenues of over 170 million euros, a portfolio that includes over 1000 customers including 20 of the top luxury brands, and over 700 direct employees. MinervaHub was born in 2022 from the merger of XPP Seven, chaired by Gianfranco Piras, and Ambria Holding, chaired by Matteo Marzotto, two entrepreneurial initiatives that have brought together some of the best manufacturing companies in the sector over the years.

The group has grown through 4 areas: fine leathers, embroideries, surface treatments and components. Growth through acquisitions is important. Xpp Seven acquired A&A Pelli Pregiate, a company specializing in the import-export of leather, then the Venetian Quake Ricami, active in the creation of productions for fashion and luxury. Koverlux, a leading Bergamo-based company in the accessory finishing sector, and also the Marche-based Sp Plast Creating, a company active in the transformation of plastic materials, were then acquired. Ambria Holding instead took over the Tuscan companies Zeta Catene and Galvanica Formelli. Finally, Jato 1991, a Bolognese company from San Lazzaro di Savena specialized in hand embroidery on fabric, was taken over.

See also  Timeless classics will last forever, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the opening of the Hangzhou Station of the Film Festival-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

This operation, through which MinervaHub becomes part of one of the main Italian industrial groups, will allow for the acceleration of development thanks to financial, commercial and production synergies, as well as research and innovation. MinervaHub’s growth will also continue through new acquisitions.

The Xenon team involved the CEO Franco Prestigiacomo, the partner Gianfranco Piras and the associate director Francesco Banfi. The transaction was advised by Rothschild & Co, Deloitte, Pavia e Ansaldo, Gelmetti and Associati for the sellers. Bnp Paribas, Kpmg, Legance Avvocati Associati, Pwc and Rina Services for San Quirico. A pool of banks made up of Unicredit, Bnp Paribas, Banco Bpm, Banca Intesa, Credit Agricole, Cariparma will finance the operation.

You may also like

“THE NEW ALBUM IS LIKE A SESSION” –...

Lisa O’Neill – All Of This Is Chance

Suggestion and emotion in 10 unmissable Easter rites

MAJESTY – Say “Bye” loudly!

Hemingway: two unpublished letters appear to his girlfriend

Raider – Trial By Chaos

Design Holding, leader in high-end furnishings with revenues...

Lordi – Screem Writers Guild – Album Review

DEAL LIFESTYLE x STAPLE x REEBOK New Joint...

Fashion Media|URBAN REVIVO Releases 2023 Summer “Urban Oasis”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy