A few days ago, the 33rd TV drama “Flying Awards” was announced. 16 works, including two TV series “Ebola Frontline” and “So Beautiful in the Country” starring actor Luo Jin, stood out in this selection and won the “Excellent TV Series Award”.

This year’s “Flying Award” award-winning works are mainly based on realistic themes. “Ebola Frontline” starring Luo Jin is based on the process of the Chinese medical team’s fight against the “Ebola” virus in 2014. It tells the story of virologist Zheng Shupeng and The Chinese medical aid team he was in fought hard against the virus, and finally successfully curbed the spread of the virus and successfully completed the medical aid mission in Africa. Another award-winning work, “The Country is So Beautiful”, tells the story of the “second generation of poverty alleviation” Pu Quansheng and urban female reporter Sha Ou in the process of carrying out targeted poverty alleviation in Wanmixi Village, Yongcheng County, Lishui City. The story of villagers getting out of poverty and getting rich.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to walk into these people, experience their lives, feel their inner world, and collide with their spirits. It is a very valuable creation.” In the highly competitive selection, Luo Jin created with solid characters. Got good reviews. From the perspective of literature and art worker Luo Jin, poverty alleviation cadre Pu Quansheng and foreign aid doctor Zheng Shupeng have completely different roles, but they are both groups with very important social significance. In these characters, the value of the times they show has had a great impact on Luo Jin, inspiring him to work hard to create each character, tell their stories well, and bring more thinking to the audience, “rather than catering to the audience. need”.

In the process of literary and artistic creation, Luo Jin has a deeper understanding of the work he is engaged in. In his view, literary and art workers must have a sense of social responsibility and take responsibility. “The spiritual inspiration brought by different characters, while producing positive guidance for myself, also strives to show it to the audience through re-creation.”

