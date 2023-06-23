Miniconf turns 50 and focuses on sustainability

Listen to the audio version of the article

«It is a goal we are proud of, because it testifies to the fact that we have been able to stand the test of time and continually renew ourselves, allowing ourselves to be contaminated by the thought of children, which always remains young»: Giovanni Basagni thus comments on the 50th anniversary of Miniconf , the company from Arezzo of which he is founder and president, and which is preparing to celebrate the event with special initiatives.

The first is a project with Polimoda, in support of the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence: «The aim is to reinvent, together with the students of Polimoda, the six iconic shirts of the Miniconf campaign “6 Shirts for 6 Twins”, which The 1980s saw the Giannini twins as protagonists», explains Basagni, referring to the children born precisely in the Casentino area, the company’s territory of origin, and the first case of exagemellar birth in Europe. The proceeds from the sale of this limited edition capsule will go entirely to the Meyer. The second celebratory project is linked precisely to the Casentinesi Forests, Monte Falterona, Campigna National Park: «We want to help bring children closer to the Park, make them love nature from an early age, to respect it as adults», notes Basagni.

Sustainability is a crucial issue for Miniconf, which has four proprietary brands in its portfolio (Sarabanda, Minibanda, iDo and Dodipetto) and two licenses (Superga Kidswear and Ducati) and which closed 2022 with revenues of 70 million. Already a member of the Better Cotton Initiative (the most important global organization for the promotion of sustainable cotton), he has recently launched a multi-year supply chain auditing program with the company Bureau Veritas: «The durability of our garments is central to our sustainability – underlines Basagni – , because it limits waste and pollution. This is why we have planned a monitoring activity: external laboratory analyzes and internal tests were accompanied by qualitative research in the field, which involved a group of children between 3 and 12 years of age. They will wear our garments for about 3 months, after which the parents will be asked to evaluate the quality and durability of the products». Shortly Miniconf will also inaugurate a new photovoltaic system in its headquarters, which will supply approximately 40% of electricity needs each year.