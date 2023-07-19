Minister and candidate: Massa lives “weary days” and Alberto wants him “until the end of the year” in Economy

Everything indicates that the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for the Union for the Fatherland, Sergio Massawill continue in the double function despite the fact that he lives “exhausting days“. He hopes “to be able to do both”, said the head of the Palacio de Hacienda while receiving the support of the president Alberto Fernandez for continue “until the end of the year” as superminister.

Less than a month before PASO, Massa was consulted in C5N if he will continue in the double function of Minister of Economy and presidential candidate. “To the extent that I can, I will do it, I do it with pleasure. Never in my life have I refused commitment,” he expressed.

He also admitted that he lives “exhausting days” but hopes “to be able to do both.” “For me it is important to see how the collection comes, the level of employment, how the markets open. That is very important on a day-to-day basis. See what taxes we can lower and what improvements we can make. The negotiation with the Fund and with some countries, foreign trade focused on yuan. Now, I had the task of inviting Argentines to dream that a period of lean times is coming to an end and a time of fat cows is coming,” said the minister.

For his part, Alberto Fernández was also consulted by the agency Bloomberg about the possibility that Sergio Massa remains in charge of the Palacio de Hacienda until next December 10.

Sergio Massa is convinced that he has already reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund

“I want him to stay until the end of the year. Hopefully he can, because he is an important cog in our government. I aspire to be my successor. I want him to help me and be able to help him win,” stressed the national president.

This position of Alberto Fernández goes against the one marked in the 2021 elections, when he stated that if any official wanted to be a candidate, he had to leave his place in the Government. For example, his own Agustín Rossi He had to leave his position as Minister of Defense in 2019 due to his intention to be a candidate for senator in Santa Fe.

Sergio Massa affirmed that “the election in Santa Fe should not be nationalized”

in dialogue with C5Nthe Minister of Economy pointed out that the election in Santa Fe, where Together for Change took a wide advantage over Unión por la Patria, would not necessarily be transferred to the national level.

“The primaries have particularities that sometimes are more or less competitive, but I particularly I don’t go to the provinces neither when we win nor when we lose. That of dressing in other people’s plumage is strangeBecause I think that if Insfran won, Insfran or Manzur or Jaldo won. One then has to show that he is willing to work with that winner, but from there to trying to nationalize the provincial elections, I at least evaluate it as a mistake. I learned it in 2015. I think that somehow that left me a lesson, a trail to look at the provincial elections, ”he said.

Alberto Fernández: “I am confident that we will be able to reach an agreement with the IMF”

During an interview with the Bloomberg agency, within the framework of his visit to Belgium to participate in the III Summit between the European Union (EU) and CELAC, the head of state highlighted the figure of Massa in the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund .

“I am confident that we will be able to reach an agreement,” said Fernández, which would imply an advancement of funds from that organization to strengthen the reserves affected by the impact of the drought on exports from the agricultural sector.

“I asked them what is happening to Argentina: last year it overachieved the objectives of the agreement with the Fund. But this year a tremendous drought deprived us of 20 billion dollars of exports. So that commitment must be reviewed,” he pointed out.

In another section of the interview, Fernández affirmed that an abrupt devaluation of the currency “could be very harmful for the economy” and completed: “This lack of 20 billion dollars has unbalanced Argentina’s monetary reserves. That is the real discussion with the Fund”.

Asked about the possibility that Argentina is going through hyperinflation, he replied: “There is no economic symptom that makes us think about that.”

