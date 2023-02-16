The cultural collaboration projects between the Louvre and the Italian museum system were at the center of the meeting that took place in Paris between the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, and the director of the Parisian museum, Laurence Des Cars. The Italian ministry announces that on the basis of dossiers prepared by the competent offices, Sangiuliano has also posed “the question of the return of some archaeological finds stolen and illegally exported from Italy abroad and ended up in the collection of the French museum”.

And he added: «The Louvre will be a beautiful showcase for Naples, because the exhibition of Capodimonte’s masterpieces will be accompanied by a cultural season dedicated to Naples, which will present history, literature, music, theater and the cinema of the Neapolitan city».