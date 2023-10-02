Minor – Armchair Dance – Sound Sketching

“Sesseltanz” – the second album by Moll, the solo project around mastermind Lukas Meschik, was released in 2022 on Problembär Records and offers dancing songs, dark songs and songs that lean back in an armchair. Meschik is a musician, writer and poet – but makes “only music” and “only literature” and “only poetry”. So they were separated from each other in their creation. This means he writes catchy melodies and songs rather than poems that are not set to music. Puns like those in his book of poems Planets (Recommendation/Limbus Verlag) are rarer on the new album than on the debut (e.g. “friedenspfeifichdraauf”/in the song Enemies).

Experienced backing band between the verses



The backing band (Sebastian Kierner, Max Janos Payer, Simon Schenk-Mair) plays stylistically pluralistically and adeptly between Meschik’s verses and never shy away from embellishing them. In addition to the lyrics, its diversity guarantees variety over the length of the album. Moll creates various mixtures of German meets different genres. In the opener Genier The best Beatles vibes can be heard. Also a small, subtle Beatles-like vocal harmony at the end. Enemies and Fool favor the funky Franz Ferdinand and complement the sound with the added synthesizer – music that makes you swing your armchair dancing. In other tracks, too, a subtly funky guitar plays in the background. On the Road practices dissecting Hendrix blueprints, the road on which the guitar travels is played a little more jerkily – in keeping with the title of the song – and it only becomes more dynamic towards the middle of the song. The refrain of Drinky Viennese nights takes prog notes in the powerful drum fills in the chorus. Falco also lives in the song’s “Na na na na” backing vocals, which are typical of Ganz Wien play soccer further. Smiths associations arise from the velvety acoustic guitar, for example Hard pavement of Hernals and other songs.

Songwriting

The first album Music shone with noble songs and interesting resolutions. Meschik dutifully delivers the songs on the new album: catchy and catchy. The verse melody and chorus melody dutifully contrast very well and ensure high song quality. On the debut, the songs were dressed in fairly simple arrangements – Armchair Dance now treats itself to more complex clothing for the songs. Unusual things are sometimes tried out: organ, harmonium, piano and percussion elements and synthesizers. In this respect, the further development to the debut album takes place primarily in the arrangements of the backing band. While the debut still had the reduced solo project charm with which the songs touched the heart in a reduced, quiet way – the appeal of Sesseltanz is more about the band and the exploration of sound possibilities.

Differentiating feature



In the powerful texts, the outsiders become heroes. Outsiders who would like to be soccer stars or do stand-up in New York are given space to tell their stories. This creates new, fresh and original perspectives on proven topics. What’s special about Armchair Dance are the lyrical texts, which are rich in meaning from line to line, and the way in which they are interwoven with the music to form a complete work. Armchair Dance clearly draws its strength from the album form and the harmonious, dark album cover fits the album’s music very aptly. Some kind of mysterious Work. You actually can’t get enough of the album cover.

“Life is an armchair dance”

The Closer Armchair dance closes the album as it opened – with love for the Beatles, and is based on the swelling ballads of the Help album. The counterpart to Donau so leaves – a kind of answer song. “We’re that old and we’re still so young / I know that from somewhere,” Meschik references his own song Donau so leaves from the first album – Armchair dance has the answer to the questions about meaning Donau so leaves.

“Life is an armchair dance / you don’t play half of it, you just play it all the way”. If you play the album Sesseltanz in its entirety, you have the feeling of having heard a lot of stories, of having experienced a lot of different things, you would actually think that there was more space in the fourteen songs.

