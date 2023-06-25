Minutes from the closing of the lists, Unión por la Patria negotiates key candidacies for the PASO

A little less than an hour remains for the registration period for the PASO lists to expire, and in the ruling party, represented by the coalition Union for the Fatherlandlast-minute negotiations and meetings were intense to define candidates and places on the listsespecially in the province of Buenos Aires.

Earlier, the presidential unity formula, made up of Sergio Massa y Agustín Rossiwas formally made official before the Justice, with the signature of both applicants, in one of the first definitions, at least formal, of the official space.

The presentation of the binomial took place just under three hours before the registration period for lists and candidacies for the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) will end, as foreseen in the electoral calendar released at the beginning of anus.

However, in Unión por la Patria it was still necessary to know what would happen with the candidacies to senators and representatives in the province of Buenos Aires, the district with the greatest electoral weight at the national level.

For the upper house Edward Wado of Peterwho had to lower his candidacy for President in favor of the Minister of Economy, was one of the leaders with the best chances of leading the ticket, while for the Lower House, it was maximum kirchnerwho appeared at the top of the list.

In the city of Buenos Aires, for its part, the government coalition reached consensus more quickly and confirmed Leandro Santoro as a candidate for head of government, in a district that has historically been elusive to Peronism, currently governed by the PRO.

Axel Kicillof and Verónica Magario, the formula of Union for the Fatherland in the province of Buenos Aires

Also during this Saturday, in which tension and permanent negotiation reigned due to the closure of lists, Axel Kicillof confirmed that will go for re-election as governor of the province of Buenos Airesand as in 2019, his running mate will be the current lieutenant governor, Veronica Magario.

The presentation of the duo only came at night, when both went to the headquarters of the Justicialist PartyAfter an intense day of meetings and gatherings to finish outlining the electoral strategy.

Earlier, some versions of the ruling party located Martin Insaurraldemayor of Lomas de Zamora, as a possible candidate for Kicillof’s vice, which was finally ruled out as the afternoon progressed, and was once again Veronica Magarioformer mayor of La Matanza, the one chosen by the Buenos Aires president.





