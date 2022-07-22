A tool to inform the timber supply chain of Eutr regulations

The full launch of the EUTR National Registry of Operators was born as an awareness tool for the growth of the timber supply chain, following the operationalization of the IT program for the Timber Commercial Register (RIL). Transparency and legality, the added value of Made in Italy is protected in every way.

Precisely for transparency and respect for legality, MiPAAF is the competent national body for EUTR regulations, and thanks to its cooperation with Federlegnoarredo, it has collected answers to frequently asked questions about EUTR and RIL in a quick reference manual. Each member of the timber supply chain, starting with the regions and autonomous provinces committed to the completion of their regional forestry company registers, which together with the RIL allow for a cognitive census of forest timber systems.

With complete and exhaustive answers, the tool not only aims to fill knowledge gaps in EUTR regulations, but also aims to eliminate misleading perceptions of national operator registers, facilitating simple and straightforward application.

brochure here