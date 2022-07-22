Home Entertainment MiPAAF and FederlegnoArredo develop RILinCHIARO
Entertainment

MiPAAF and FederlegnoArredo develop RILinCHIARO

by admin
MiPAAF and FederlegnoArredo develop RILinCHIARO

A tool to inform the timber supply chain of Eutr regulations

The full launch of the EUTR National Registry of Operators was born as an awareness tool for the growth of the timber supply chain, following the operationalization of the IT program for the Timber Commercial Register (RIL). Transparency and legality, the added value of Made in Italy is protected in every way.

Precisely for transparency and respect for legality, MiPAAF is the competent national body for EUTR regulations, and thanks to its cooperation with Federlegnoarredo, it has collected answers to frequently asked questions about EUTR and RIL in a quick reference manual. Each member of the timber supply chain, starting with the regions and autonomous provinces committed to the completion of their regional forestry company registers, which together with the RIL allow for a cognitive census of forest timber systems.

With complete and exhaustive answers, the tool not only aims to fill knowledge gaps in EUTR regulations, but also aims to eliminate misleading perceptions of national operator registers, facilitating simple and straightforward application.

brochure here

See also  The crash of the Porsche 962: a million euros in pieces

You may also like

Bonus: Kontakt violin library Contemporary Violin free download

The dangerous crusade against the history textbooks

The 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Program Launched...

Find an easy-to-express outlet for realistic themes, and...

Making Music More Fun Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra debuts

Digging and Inheriting the Excellent Tradition “Agarwood Like...

TVB supports Xiaosheng Zhang Zhenlang’s birthday celebration activities,...

Costume drama experience +1 He Lan teased “One...

TVB Xiaosheng Zheng Junhong and his wife left...

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Screenwriter Wants Nicolas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy