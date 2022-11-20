“miracle”

Sina Entertainment News November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the psychological thriller “Miracle” starring Florence Pugh has released a new trailer, which has been launched on Netflix.

Directed by Sebastian Lerio (Ordinary Woman, Gloria), based on the novel of the same name by Irish writer Emma Donoghue (Room, Fry), Alice Birch (“Lady Macbeth”, “Ordinary People”) wrote the script.

In central Ireland in 1859, British nurse Libby Wright came to a small village to observe the phenomenon that a girl survived without food for several months. Some people thought it was a medical abnormality, while others thought it was a miracle. Tourists flock to see 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, while a reporter arrives to cover the blockbuster story of two strangers who change each other’s lives through a battle of love and evil.

