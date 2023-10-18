Miraggio Alula, from pop art to desert art

Listen to the audio version of the article

An Andy Warhol exhibition is never consolatory. Generally it leaves a bittersweet trace, where the power of the artistic message is dissolved in pessimism. After Warhol, like it or not, on the inclined plane we arrive at Dash Snow and then at the abyss of the rehashed contemporary. But in Alula, the Saudi pearl of the desert, this did not happen. How do you explain it?

The frame first of all. The Maraya Concert Hall – the mirrored structure designed by Giò Forma – gave the Pittsburgh collection (the hometown, the queen of steel, the home of the Warhol Museum) a touch of levity. Thus, by magic, the irreverent contralto of pop art has become in Alula a sweet mezzo-soprano who continues to float in the spirit, like her iconic silver clouds.

Canyon d’arenaria

For an exhibition that ends without ideally concluding (Warhol), as well as for a structure that is installed without consolidating (Maraya), the epiphany of art is therefore prolonged because the works conquer the external space between the sandstone canyons . Under the iridescent blue sky of Arabia Deserta, that is, no longer Petrea and no longer Felix, the open-air museum of Desert Passing the baton between closed spaces and Land art, Desert In short, the original Desert Biennial was able to embrace, six years after the first American edition, two continents: from the Coachella Valley to Wadi AlFann (the Valley of Art). The theme of the last 2022 edition which will pass the baton to the 2024 one revolves around the concept of mirage. Of illusion too. The Arabic word is: sarab.

Alula’s pop mirage

Fifteen artists

Fifteen artists signed the installations, almost modest, among the rocks. Alicia Kwade, Polish, created “In Blur”, a clever and Borgesian play of mirrors. Multiple or lost reflections reveal objects and hide them, also playing with the observer’s body: now it multiplies and now disappears along the way. A geometric but staggered and subtly material installation, at the same time cold and warm, because it is a synthesis of modern reflective surface and millenary geological substance. The Palestinian Khalil Rabah with “Grounding” instead creates a circular park of olive trees, a tree not indigenous here, but from universal symbolism. The act of transplanting trees, like men, recalls the story of roots that can take root but also become consumed in the attempt at grafting. The dialectic of taking root in a foreign environment therefore becomes revealed, naked to the eyes of a peripatetic observer in this Gethsemane of solidarity ecumenism. Serge Attukwei Clottey, from Ghana, with “Gold Falls” draws a golden waterfall of contradictory beauty, in balanced between attraction and repulsion. Plastic, a symbol of the ecological damage suffered by Africa, is also the material that carries drinking water from village to village throughout the continent. The yellow tiles of the mosaic are obtained from water containers used and reused daily (originally they were cooking oil packages), and become conceptual connecting links (Afrogallonism), where each fragment contains its exact opposite and reflects all the oxymoronic complexity of today’s environmental challenges. Shadia Alem, Saudi, with “I Have Seen Thousands of Stars and One Fell in Alula” imagined the desire of a star to become desert rose. Her oxymoronic sculpture encloses, revealing, the art of origami. Gold and blue dominate, the primary colors of Alula to which the sun nevertheless imposes continuous chromatic and texture reinterpretations which lead to a scale of greens that are sometimes metaphysical, sometimes fairytale-like.

Desert . The desert, not for nothing, is dominus.

Deset X Alula, edited by Reem Fadda, Raneem Farsi and Neville Walkfeld – Alula (Saudi Arabia)

