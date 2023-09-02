Miranda Kerr Announces Pregnancy with Fourth Child

Miranda Kerr, the renowned supermodel, has announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The 40-year-old, who shares two children – Hart, 5, and Myles, 3 – with her husband Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat, as well as a 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, took to her partner’s platform, Snapchat, on Friday to share the exciting news.

Kerr posted a picture showcasing her baby bump along with the caption, “So excited to announce baby 4.” Following that, she posted another image cradling her belly and revealed, “And it’s a boy.” The Australian beauty had previously expressed her desire to expand their family in a joint interview with Vogue Australia, where she stated, “I love being a mother and have always wanted three children, so I feel very lucky to have three healthy children. I’m open to any possibility, so we’ll see what God decides.”

Miranda and Evan tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed their first child, Myles, two years later. The couple had shared the news of Myles’ arrival through a statement to People magazine, expressing their joy and gratitude for the warm wishes received. Miranda’s second pregnancy with Evan was riddled with difficulties, as she battled morning sickness and mood swings, eventually requiring bed rest.

Miranda Kerr’s announcement of her fourth pregnancy has delighted fans and followers alike, who eagerly anticipate the arrival of the new addition to her growing family.

