Miriam Cruz: The Merengue Diva Shines in “La Historia Continúa”

Miriam Cruz, famously known as “The Merengue Diva,” brought her 38 years of musical talent to the forefront in a highly successful show titled “La Historia Continúa”. The event, organized by Alberto Cruz Management, was held at the renowned Teatro La Fiesta in Hotel Jaragua. The performance featured an orchestra of twenty skilled musicians directed by maestro Henry Jiménez.

Lasting for over three hours, the audience was treated to Miriam Cruz’s mesmerizing music. Expressing her gratitude to the crowd, she shared, “Thank you all, these almost 40 years have taught me that people’s affection is what has brought me here.” The enthusiastic audience chanted and danced along to every hit song by the artist.

Renowned artist and designer René Brea took charge of the artistic and scenographic aspects of the show. Brea created a large screen, stunning lighting effects, and captivating choreography by Iván Tejada. The show commenced with some of La Diva’s emblematic songs, including “Cosas de él,” “Se Acabó,” and “Fuego.”

Throughout the night, several special guests joined Miriam Cruz on stage. Jandy Ventura El Legado performed “Salsa para la Lechón de ella,” a Christmas tradition dedicated to her father. Accomplished accordionists and typical merengue players La Reina, María Díaz, and La India Canela also showcased their talent with the energetic merengue number “El Terremoto.” Pochy Familia accompanied the artist in a highly applauded performance of the song “La Flaca” as well.

Not just renowned for her musical prowess, Miriam Cruz also dazzled the audience with her elegant and impeccable costumes. Throughout the show, she delivered several merengue hits, including “Media María,” “Guayaba Podrida,” “Es Necessary,” “Ta Pillao,” “Pequeñas Cosas,” and “Ámame.”

In an emotional moment, “The Merengue Diva” captivated the crowd with a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World,” calling for peace and love in the world.

The show concluded with a series of energetic performances of songs like “Juana la Cubana,” “Cunde Cunde,” “El Negro No puede,” “La Africana,” “Esa Loca,” and “La Carnada.” With these memorable presentations, Miriam Cruz brought an explosive end to three nights of pure merengue, leaving both the Santiago and Santo Domingo audiences in awe.

This extraordinary showcase of Miriam Cruz’s musical journey is a testament to her enduring talent and popularity among fans. It further solidifies her status as “The Merengue Diva” and sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in the future.

