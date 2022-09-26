[The Epoch Times, September 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Backing dancer Li Qiyan (A Mo), who was seriously injured in the accident of the Hong Kong men’s group “MIRROR” concert falling off the screen, is still hospitalized, and the Family Development Fund Director-General Luo Naixuan forwarded a prayer letter from Ah Mo’s father, Pastor Li Shenglin, on Facebook on the evening of the 24th, mentioning that Ah Mo is now able to breathe on his own and is expected to remove the neck band within 4 weeks.

A serious accident occurred in the 4th concert of “MIRROR” held in the Red Pavilion on the evening of July 28. The 27-year-old Mo was hit by a giant screen that fell from high altitude. Section burst displacement, has moved 3 operations. The family members revealed on the 4th of this month that after a doctor’s assessment, 95% of Ah Mo’s cervical vertebrae could not be recovered.

After another 10 days of treatment, Mo’s condition improved significantly. On the 13th, Queen Elizabeth Hospital stated that the condition of the injured has changed from serious to stable, with a stable life expectancy, and was transferred from the intensive care unit ICU to the neurosurgery ward for hospitalization.

Li Shenglin mentioned in his prayer letter on the 24th that Ah Mo wears a neck brace after the operation to ensure that the cervical spine can be positioned and grown. He expects that the neck brace can be removed in 12 weeks, and there are still about 4 weeks left. He said with emotion: “Despite such a severe trauma, the team of medical experts felt that it was much faster than expected to be able to leave the ICU in 4 to 5 weeks and not rely on a ventilator.”

He also said that Ah Mo can breathe on his own now, but he has not been able to cough on his own, and he still needs to be monitored. The real challenge now is that Ah Mo “may be wrong when he eats, causing pneumonia to be difficult to deal with”.

Although the inner suffering has always been indescribable, Li Shenglin once cheered up and said that Ah Mo is still alive, and it is also “fortunate in misfortune”, “the family can walk together in adversity”. This time, Li Shenglin also mentioned in the prayer letter that he recently watched the locally-produced movie “All the Way to the Eyes” and realized the contradictions of family members growing up.” At the same time, he felt the value of family affection.

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei