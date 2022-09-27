Home Entertainment MISBHV’s first offline flash in China｜Superspace Industry Club
MISBHV's first offline flash in China｜Superspace Industry Club

MISBHV’s first offline flash in China｜Superspace Industry Club

Shenzhen, China (September 24, 2022) The Polish club culture and fashion brand MISBHV held the official first two-week limited-time POP UP STORE pop-up event in Shenzhen Vientiane World. ENG CONCEPT STORE started from creative planning, implementation and promotion Overall coordination.

Design is influenced by nature, nature loves creatures, and cities are swallowed by nature. The industrial club standing here meets creatures in the most primitive form. In this era of conflict, we begin to think about the role of rebellious and maverick design languages ​​in an increasingly strict ecological environment.

The MISBHV pop-up store space is based on the concept of “Sculpture in the Desert” and the “Super Space Industry Club” as the carrier. The silent black and large area of ​​dark gray exude a tough future industry under the shining M Logo. The atmosphere creates a decadent atmosphere like the collision between music producer Devon Turnbull and sculpture artist Daniel Arsham, and continues the attitude of youth in underground clubs that has been conveyed by MISBHV since its inception.

POP UP STORE also released the new MISBHV AW22 autumn and winter series on the same day, as well as the world premiere of the joint series between MISBHV and the famous late black artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in New York. The MISBHV X Jean-Michel Basquiat joint series invited Jean-Michel’s niece Jessica Basquiat as a blockbuster model, and the famous Polish photographer Gosia Turczynska took the shots and completed the shooting in downtown Manhattan.

The ready-to-wear prints draw on Basquiat’s famous graffiti works during his lifetime, and a variety of retro styles such as double-breasted wool coats, distressed knits, canvas shirts and flared pants combine Polish club culture with Brooklyn street graffiti art. At the same time, upholding the consistent environmental protection concept of MISBHV, we create new vegan leather to continue to express our support for environmental protection.

MISBHV “Super Dimensional Industry Club” Limited Time Concept Space

Time: September 24 – October 9

Address: Shenzhen Vientiane World·Art and Culture Plaza

