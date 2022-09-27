Shenzhen, China (September 24, 2022) The Polish club culture and fashion brand MISBHV held the official first two-week limited-time POP UP STORE pop-up event in Shenzhen Vientiane World. ENG CONCEPT STORE started from creative planning, implementation and promotion Overall coordination.

MISBHV

MISBHV

Design is influenced by nature, nature loves creatures, and cities are swallowed by nature. The industrial club standing here meets creatures in the most primitive form. In this era of conflict, we begin to think about the role of rebellious and maverick design languages ​​in an increasingly strict ecological environment.

MISBHV

The MISBHV pop-up store space is based on the concept of “Sculpture in the Desert” and the “Super Space Industry Club” as the carrier. The silent black and large area of ​​dark gray exude a tough future industry under the shining M Logo. The atmosphere creates a decadent atmosphere like the collision between music producer Devon Turnbull and sculpture artist Daniel Arsham, and continues the attitude of youth in underground clubs that has been conveyed by MISBHV since its inception.

MISBHV

POP UP STORE also released the new MISBHV AW22 autumn and winter series on the same day, as well as the world premiere of the joint series between MISBHV and the famous late black artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in New York. The MISBHV X Jean-Michel Basquiat joint series invited Jean-Michel’s niece Jessica Basquiat as a blockbuster model, and the famous Polish photographer Gosia Turczynska took the shots and completed the shooting in downtown Manhattan.

(MISBHV X Jean-Michel Basquiat joint series)

The ready-to-wear prints draw on Basquiat’s famous graffiti works during his lifetime, and a variety of retro styles such as double-breasted wool coats, distressed knits, canvas shirts and flared pants combine Polish club culture with Brooklyn street graffiti art. At the same time, upholding the consistent environmental protection concept of MISBHV, we create new vegan leather to continue to express our support for environmental protection.

MISBHV

MISBHV

MISBHV

MISBHV “Super Dimensional Industry Club” Limited Time Concept Space

Time: September 24 – October 9

Address: Shenzhen Vientiane World·Art and Culture Plaza

Social media address:

Official website: www.misbhv.com

Weibo: MISBHV_official

Little Red Book: MISBHV_official

Instagram: MISBHV

Tmall official flagship store Coming Soon