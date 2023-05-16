Miscalculation PRO | Fontevecchia mode

“Some analysts point out that the PRO is going down in the surveys product of the internal fight between its candidates. Here we have a different opinion. We are going to analyze these speeches and try to disarm this idea,” he introduced. Jorge Fontevecchia at the opening of Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Frederick Tibertifor example, said that, “although the ‘Together for Change’ brand was able to remain safe from the internal quarrels of its leaders above 35 points, as of last December, the curve experienced a sharp decline in the latest pollswho coincide in placing them between 25 and 30 points”.

another analyst, Mariel FornoniManaging Partner of Management and Fit, warns that “fights and differences within the opposition coalition negatively impact people’s opinion”, and adds that “the stagnation of Together for Change cannot be attributed only to Milei’s growth”.

From this program, we have the reverse opinion. We think the reason they’re falling in the polls isn’t because they’re fighting each other, but rather, looking at Javier Miley and its growth in the polls, they harden their speech and expose an increasingly harsh adjustmentscaring his potential voters.

By exposing the adjustment in this way, a large part of the population feels more fear of the cure than of the disease, even despite the serious disease we have, with an inflation of 120%, poverty, etc Probably, what happened in the provincial elections indicates that people think, like that phrase of the grandmothers, “better bad known than good to know”.

As well pointed out Jaime Duran BeardIn the modern history of parties and coalitions, no one has ever won an election proposing adjustment. Believing that the loss of voting intentions in the polls has to do with internal fights can be a serious PRO miscalculation.

Shock or gradualism?

“I don’t know of any candidate in the world who has won an election saying that the seatbelts have to be tightened, people don’t want things to be taken away from them,” explained the analyst and former adviser to Macri interviewed on the program Periodismo Puro.

On March 27, in this same program, Durán Barba said that “good sense is what allowed Macri to win in 2015, tightly, by less than two points, and good sense is what allowed him to govern the City of Buenos Aires well. When a president thinks it’s a matter of being tough and announcing the changes at a press conference, what happens to him Pedro Castillo in Peruwhich closed Congress, the Judiciary, and in 48 hours he was in prison.

Jaime Durán Barba points out that Macri won by practicing good sense, which is precisely what Macri now believes he should not do.

Around the same time that Durán Barba gave these statements, Macri resigned from his candidacy and, in the framework of an interview, stated: “The goodism that I practiced in 2015 does not apply todaybecause the state of deterioration of Argentina is greater”.

“Buenismo”, evidently, is a word that has a pejorative component. Durán Barba affirms, on the contrary, that it was thanks to this “goodism” that Macri was able to be elected president.

On May 15, Patricia Bullrich stated that, for her, Together for Change can have a resounding victory in the first round, since “society is going to vote the deepest change offered”.

Clearly, the deepest change would be Milei’s, the second deepest would be Patricia Bullrich’s, the third deepest would be Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. Bullrich’s thesis is the opposite of Jaime Durán Barba’s.

When asked by a journalist between “shock” or “gradualism”, without hesitation, the PRO president stated: “¡Shock!”. And he launched a challenge: “Let’s see which proposal wins in the elections.” “On the 10th Congress has to vote all the laws you need and repeal all those that are an obstacle and a disaster for Argentina”.

Two months earlier, Bullrich expressed his interest in having a political agreement with Javier Milei, not electoral, but an agreement after coming to power to pass laws. “For us it would be important to have a political agreement with the deputies that Milei may have, who can surely vote on the packages of reform laws that we carry out,” said Bullrich.

Governing in anomic Argentina

Jaime Durán Barba thinks that this orientation is a mistake for the PRO. that, unintentionally, are inflating and campaigning for Javier Milei.

In March 2019, before losing his reelection, Mauricio Macri expressed his intention, to be reelected, to go “in the same direction as fast as possible”.

Horacio Rodriguez LarretaOn the other hand, he tries not to express himself about the harsh economic measures that the rest of the referents of the hard wing of the pro talk about. On February 6, dodging the issue, he said that “the bomb already explodedpeople do not make ends meet”.

wrong diagnosis

Is it as Federico Tiberti and Mariel Fornoni say, that as of December, the PRO falls in the polls based on their internal fights? Is that the cause of the decline of Together for Change and the triumphs, in greater proportion than expected, of Peronism in the provinces?

Or is it rather, as Durán Barba says, because they harden their discourse trying to follow Javier Milei’s line of growth, and instead of adding votes, they subtract them?

We favor the latter hypothesis. As Jaime Durán Barba well said: “I don’t know of any candidate who win an election saying you are going to tighten the belts”.

