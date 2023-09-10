Misery Signals – Live In Isolation

by Oliver on September 9, 2023 in Live Album

Late, but still, the metalcore survivors also serve Misery Signals with Live in Isolation another highlight of the pandemic streaming era – on Bandcamp or as a visually aesthetic wrecking ball.

were at the end of 2020 Misery Signals just released their comeback album Ultraviolet got going again, as is well known, the possibility of touring was no longer possible due to Covid-19. The common emergency solution for bands at the time – live streaming events – was a challenge for the group, which was spread out over the area, but feasible: “Captured remotely in two separate locations – the band’s American members and Canadian members unable to cross international borders during the lockdown“.

There is no sign of this distance at the moment, even if it is Live in Isolation can’t really shake off the sterile aura that is typical of such recordings. But that doesn’t matter: the production is sharp and clear, the band’s performance is practically perfect, powerful and powerful, passionately aggressive and emotionally as intense as it is balanced, Jesse Zaraska roars in front of it in top form, and the atmospheric nuances of Misery Signals have perhaps never been so engagingly balanced. What’s more: The Failsafe in particular leaves you wanting for a new recording Mirros germinate.

But also the material from, which dominates almost half of the set with five songs Ultraviolet works better, more compellingly and more succinctly than in the studio version, because songs like Old Ghosts now feel like old classics, while the older material tuned to (or rather: downgraded to) them is beyond any doubt: the absolutely epic panorama alone from Set in Motion turns out to be outstanding, also putting the subtle but so effective synth textures on display, meanwhile the range of A Certain Death looks great, doesn’t it? The Year Summer Ended in June works like a pure fan dream anyway.

The quieter passages of the set (like the almost post-rock luxuriant Worlds & Dreams) are well chosen to reflect the dynamics of the 43 minutes of Live in Isolation to always keep it exciting – it’s a bit of an ideal introduction to the band’s timeless work for newcomers.

„The concert is a time capsule from an emotionally charged moment that can be felt in this blistering, career spanning set featuring songs from all five Misery Signals albums.The quintet then summarizes the performance accordingly, but in a much more sober manner than the hungry motivation behind it feels.

Live In Isolation by Misery Signals

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

