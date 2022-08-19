Home Entertainment “Miss Holmes 2” first exposure stills on Netflix on November 4 – Video Site – Netflix
"Miss Holmes 2" first exposure stills on Netflix on November 4

"Miss Holmes 2" first exposure stills on Netflix on November 4

“Miss Holmes 2” first exposed stills, the return of Henry Cavill and “Little 11” Millie Bobby Brown. The film will be launched on Netflix on November 4 this year and will continue to be directed by Harry Bradbeer. “Miss Sherlock Holmes” is a 2020 British-American co-produced suspense adventure comedy film, which will be launched on Netflix on September 23, 2020. It is adapted from the novel “Genius Girl Sherlock Holmes 1: The Disappearing Marquis” by Nancy Springer. The story mainly describes the adventures of Enola Holmes, the sister of Sherlock Holmes.

Miss Sherlock Holmes 2

“Miss Sherlock 1” Plot:

Enola Holmes, the sister of the well-known great detective Sherlock Holmes, was rebellious but wise from a young age, and she had a close relationship with her mother; one day, in order to find her missing mother, Enola embarked on an adventure.

Miss Sherlock Holmes 1issued

Warner Bros. dropped “Miss Sherlock” in theaters due to the impact of the new crown epidemic in 2019, and Netflix then acquired the distribution rights to the film in April 2020, which is scheduled to go live on September 23, 2020. Introduced by Legendary Oriental Pictures in Mainland China, it is broadcast on Xigua Video simultaneously with the world.

“Miss Holmes 2” stills:

Miss Sherlock Holmes 2 poster:

In addition, according to foreign media One Take News, “Sherlock Holmes 3” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law is scheduled to start filming in Atlanta by the end of this year:

