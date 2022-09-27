Original title: “Miss Hong Kong” returns to the Red Pavilion for the finals after 12 years (quote)

The birth of the new “Hong Kong sister” top three (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin

On the evening of September 25, the Miss Hong Kong 2022 contest final was held at the Hong Kong Coliseum. This is the Miss Hong Kong finals landing in the Red Pavilion again after 12 years. 19 beauties spent an unforgettable night in this Hong Kong landmark. In the end, No. 8 beauty Lin Yuwei became the champion of Miss Hong Kong 2022. The runner-up and third runner-up were won by No. 4 Xu Zixuan and No. 14 Liang Chaoyi respectively. However, No. 1 Xu Lin and No. 9 Chen Mingfeng, who were hot before the game, stopped in the top five.

The champion Lin Yuwei is 27 years old and a model by profession; the runner-up Xu Zixuan is 25 years old and an investment bank analyst; the third runner-up Liang Chaoyi is 26 years old and a programmer recruiter. It is worth mentioning that Liang Chaoyi was a child star when she was a child, and once starred in the movie “Infernal Affairs”, Chen Yongren and Ah May’s daughter Chen Yueqi.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Miss Hong Kong”, and this final is especially grand. In addition to returning to the Red Pavilion after 12 years, the host lineup and guests are even more star-studded. There are more than ten people hosting this year. Zeng Zhiwei, Zheng Danrui, Chen Baixiang, and Chen Xinjian, the four first-generation Hong Kong sisters, hosted the gathering again. Zheng Yuling and Qian Jiale led TVB new generation hosts such as Mai Meien, Lu Haoming, and Ding Zilang to provoke the lead. In addition, dozens of previous Hong Kong sisters attended the event in person to witness the grand occasion of this year’s Hong Kong sister, including Xiang Hailan, Ye Cuicui and others who have not appeared in front of the stage for a long time, while Zhao Yazhi, Anita Yuen, Guo Keying and others presented a video to the 50th anniversary of “Miss Hong Kong” bless.

The performance guests of this Miss Hong Kong contest are the most numerous and the highest in recent years: among them, the most important guest is Dawn, who “landed” on the stage of the Red Pavilion by “boarding” a special plane and brought his new song “” Happy Life”; Grasshopper, who will sing in the Red Pavilion next month, brought two dance songs, which not only heated up the atmosphere for the Miss Hong Kong finals, but also successfully made a wave of publicity for her concert. It is worth mentioning that Yan Mingxi, who had a wonderful performance in the mainland music variety show “The Sound of Life”, appeared with a group of students from the TVB music program “The Legend of Star Dreams” and brought a number of songs. , let the Miss Hong Kong final turn into a star dream concert.

The slogan of Miss Hong Kong is “Beauty and Wisdom”, and from the perspective of the 19 finalists, the scale of this year’s selection criteria is obviously skewed towards the “wisdom” side. Netizens have different opinions on the beauty of this year’s beauties, but the beauties’ academic qualifications and work experience are really eye-catching. For example, No. 1 Xu Lin, the top five contestant, is a first-year doctoral student majoring in public relations at the University of Hong Kong, and she is also the most educated beauty this year; and No. 4 Xu Zixuan, who finally won the runner-up, worked as an investment bank analyst in New York. She is a 22-year-old university student. After graduating, he released his autobiography “The Interview of a Wall Street Girl” in the mainland. During the competition, she revealed that she had received offers from both Oxford and Cambridge.