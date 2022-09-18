Miss Marple returns in twelve new mysteries authorized by the heirs of the English writer Agatha Christie (1890-1976). The detective thus confronts new mysteries in works commissioned from storytellers such as award-winning mystery writers Val McDermid and Dreda Say Mitchell, writer of historical novels Kate Mosse, classicist and writer Natalie Haynes and bestselling author Lucy Foley. The authors of the collection of stories starring one of Agatha Christie’s most beloved creations have described the character of Jane Marple as “a feminist icon” and “one of the great unsung heroines of literature”.

The 384-page collection, entitled Marple: Twelve New Stories, currently being released by HarperCollins in Britain, marks the first time that anyone other than the legendary crime queen has written “official” Miss Marple stories (as recognized by the foundation that manages Christie’s literary rights). Jane Marple first appeared in 1927 in the short story The Tuesday Night Clubincluded in the collection The Thirteen Problems Miss Marple’s first complete novel was Death in the village 1930 and the character appeared in 12 novels and 20 short stories in total. The detective is based in part on Christie’s grandmother and her friends, although the mystery queen wrote that her detective was “much more fussy and spinster than my grandmother was.”