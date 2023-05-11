Miss Mix’s single “Summer Film” is online, half sea and half flame- China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On May 10th, Taihe Music’s brand-new single “Summer Film” was officially launched by Miss Mix, an artist under the Mercury label. In the cover of the new song, waves and flames overlap, and the blending of water and fire reflects the intertwining of love and hate. This was photographed and designed by lead singer Xiaotong himself.

We fell in love when the tide came and we left when the tide went out. On a summer night, one person dives into the uninhabited blue sea alone, wandering, lost… some unspeakable thoughts, like film stuck in an old camera. Our love is still on the beach where we spent the summer, on the freshly developed Summer Film.

Miss Mix is ​​a women’s band formed by a group of undefined girls. As a women’s band, the trials and pressures they face, the double standards of the public are more obvious, they may not be good at talking, but they are not afraid of the future , has never stopped on the road of music, and has been working hard. From their first song, tell everyone: girls can do anything. The lead singer of Miss Mix, Xiaotong, did not stop performing, writing, recording and producing new songs during her pregnancy. This “Summer Film” was also recorded during her pregnancy.

Hot summer/seaside beach/film photo, when you see these three keywords, what comes to your mind? The song “Summer Film” is like a memory U disk, when it starts to play, scenes and scenes flash in my mind. The wind blowing by the seaside in summer suddenly reminds me of the love in my youth, just like the cloudy and sunny day in June. In this song, you can experience romantic feelings, and you may suddenly feel a sense of loneliness. This is the charm of “Summer Film”, and it is the best placebo for chaotic thoughts.

“In all the hot moments, at an age that doesn’t know how to advance and retreat, please give me freshness, don’t assume.”