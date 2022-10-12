讲述初尝破案滋味的艾诺拉·福尔摩斯（米莉芭比布朗%20Millie%20Bobby%20Brown%20饰）意犹未尽，决定追随哥哥、名侦探夏洛克·福尔摩斯（亨利卡维尔%20Henry%20Cavill%20饰）的步伐，设立自己的侦探社。

讲述初尝破案滋味的艾诺拉·福尔摩斯（米莉芭比布朗%20Millie%20Bobby%20Brown%20饰）意犹未尽，决定追随哥哥、名侦探夏洛克·福尔摩斯（亨利卡维尔%20Henry%20Cavill%20饰）的步伐，设立自己的侦探社。

Home Entertainment “Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker Street 221B this fall – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker Street 221B this fall – Movie – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker Street 221B this fall – Movie – cnBeta.COM

Today (October 12), according to Sina Films, a new official trailer for the sequel to the popular suspenseful adventure comedy “Miss Sherlock 2” was released.The little sister of the Sherlock Holmes family ushered in a new challenge, “Little 11” Millie Bobby Brown continued to star, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, etc. also returned, David New additions such as Thewlis, Susan Workman, Adil Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, etc., will go live on November 4.

Video screen:

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), who is about to experience the taste of solving a case for the first time, has no idea what to do, and decides to follow in the footsteps of her brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), to set up her own detective agency.

She never imagined that the female detective business was so difficult to do. She had no choice but to accept the harsh reality of the adult world, and when she was about to close down, a penniless match girl came to her door. Enola finally received her first business, entrusted with finding the lost sister for the girl. However, the case was more complicated than she had imagined, and Enola walked into a strange land and was in danger.

She’s been to London’s spooky factories and splendid concert halls, to the top of high society, and even back to 221B Baker Street. Realizing that a bloody conspiracy is about to break out, Enola has to call in her friends and brother Sherlock to help her out of the predicament. This detective game is exciting again!

See also  The market share of domestic self-owned brand cars hits a new high – IT and Transportation – cnBeta.COM

Video screen:

You may also like

PAM and Cali Thornhill DeWitt release a new...

Key’s solo concert has been sold out and...

Wu Hyuk and Kid Milli have successively put...

Xiong Dailin gave 101 roses to her husband,...

A different story in “The Big Exam” featuring...

From the positive energy topic of “group domination”...

Sustainable Amazon: deliveries with hydrogen trucks from 2023

After 18 years, she collaborated with Feng Delun...

Keith McMillen Instruments Releases K-Board C Portable MPE...

Bulgari, a journey to the atelier where high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy