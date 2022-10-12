“Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker Street 221B this fall – Movie – cnBeta.COM

Today (October 12), according to Sina Films, a new official trailer for the sequel to the popular suspenseful adventure comedy “Miss Sherlock 2” was released. The little sister of the Sherlock Holmes family ushered in a new challenge, “Little 11” Millie Bobby Brown continued to star, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, etc. also returned, David New additions such as Thewlis, Susan Workman, Adil Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, etc., will go live on November 4.

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), who is about to experience the taste of solving a case for the first time, has no idea what to do, and decides to follow in the footsteps of her brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), to set up her own detective agency.

She never imagined that the female detective business was so difficult to do. She had no choice but to accept the harsh reality of the adult world, and when she was about to close down, a penniless match girl came to her door. Enola finally received her first business, entrusted with finding the lost sister for the girl. However, the case was more complicated than she had imagined, and Enola walked into a strange land and was in danger.

She’s been to London’s spooky factories and splendid concert halls, to the top of high society, and even back to 221B Baker Street. Realizing that a bloody conspiracy is about to break out, Enola has to call in her friends and brother Sherlock to help her out of the predicament. This detective game is exciting again!

