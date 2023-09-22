Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, Announces Separation from Marcelo Gama after Two and a Half Years: ‘It Will Always Have a Special Place in My Heart’

Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, announced her separation from Brazilian television producer Marcelo Gama after two and a half years of dating. Torres shared the news on her Instagram account, expressing gratitude for the beautiful moments they shared and the lessons learned. She added that they will continue to work on important projects together despite the breakup. Gama has not commented on the separation yet. The couple was in Puerto Rico celebrating the 30th anniversary of Torres’ Miss Universe coronation when they decided to separate. They have previously worked together on various projects, including the recent Premios Juventud, where Gama directed the on-screen visuals. In a previous interview, Torres praised Gama for keeping everyone calm backstage and expressed her happiness in working with him. The separation comes as Torres experiences a period of job satisfaction and opportunities after settling in Miami.

