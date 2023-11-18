Miss Universe 2023 Favorites: Expert Predictions and Top Performers

Miss Universe 2023 sparks a furor among beauty pageant fans and comparisons grow due to the performance and beauty of the candidates.

The Miss Universe 2023 appointment to meet the universal queen is set for this Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 pm, Dominican Republic time.

After the preliminary competition held this Wednesday where the 85 candidates for the crown paraded in swimsuits and gala costumes, plus the traditional costume competition, there are several Latin American names that resonate for their excellent participation.

One who knows about queens and his opinion is always expected is the “Tsar of beauty”, Osmel Sousa, who is in El Salvador as part of the transmission of the Hispanic network Telemundo.

When questioned about his five favorites, it is striking that they are all from Latin America. These are Miss Nicaragua, Miss El Salvador, Miss Dominican Republic, Miss Mexico, and Miss Colombia. He also pointed out Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Venezuela.

Sousa highlighted each contestant’s performances: Miss Nicaragua’s divine body, Miss Mexico’s height and fluency in English, Miss Dominican Republic’s impressive presence, Miss El Salvador’s innate elegance, and Miss Colombia’s overall excellent performance.

Sousa also mentioned the importance of previous experience in regional beauty pageants, noting that Miss Nicaragua, Miss Puerto Rico, and Miss Venezuela stand out due to their prior stage experience.

He expressed his strong beliefs that one of these experienced contestants will take the crown, with his preference being for Miss Nicaragua.

The final night of the contest Miss Universe is scheduled for this Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador with executive production by Sergio Alfaro’s InventTV. It will air on The Roku Channel and Telemundo in the United States, as well as Color Visión in the Dominican Republic. The Roku Channel is accessible across multiple devices, offering a free and easy-to-enjoy experience for viewers.