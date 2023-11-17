Miss Universe 2023: Inclusion and Diversity Take Center Stage

The anticipation is building for the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for this Saturday, November 18 in El Salvador. The 90 candidates vying for the illustrious crown have already completed the preliminaries and are getting ready for the grand event.

This year, the competition is embracing inclusivity by allowing married women, women with children, transgender individuals, and plus-size women to take part. Among the candidates are two mothers, Camila Avella from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala.

Representing Colombia in the pageant, Camila Avella is 27 years old and a mother to a 2-year-old daughter. Avella is married to Nassif Kamle, whom she wed in 2020, and she was also the presenter in the 2018 edition of ‘El Desafío.’ Her participation makes her the first Colombian pageant queen to be married and a mother.

Meanwhile, Michelle Cohn, representing Guatemala, is 28 years old and married since 2016 to Andrés Matheu, with whom she has two children. Cohn’s diverse background includes being a model, social communicator, and businesswoman, having participated in numerous beauty contests since 2013.

In a notable change of rules, the beauty pageant is also welcoming the participation of two trans women: Rikkie Kollé from the Netherlands, and Marina Machete from Portugal. Additionally, Jane Dipika Garrett from Nepal, a plus-size model who is 22 years old, is challenging traditional beauty standards.

This year’s Miss Universe competition is a significant step forward towards inclusivity and diversity, embracing women from diverse backgrounds and life experiences.

ELIM J ALONSO

