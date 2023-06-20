Missing submarine charged $250,000 to view Titanic wreckage

And submarine of a company that charges US$250,000 by tours of the sinking of the Titanic disappeared in the North Atlantic with five people on board.

“Our full attention is on the submersible crew members and their families,” he said in a statement Monday. OceanGate Expeditions, which manages underwater vessels for rental and scientific exploration. “We are working so that the crew members return safely.”

Among the missing is Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation, according to Mark Butler, managing director of the Dubai-based aircraft brokerage. In a post on Twitter on Sunday, the company said the “sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving.”

Lost in the Atlantic: everything that is known about the submarine that explored the Titanic and disappeared in the ocean

OceanGate offers 10-day expeditions to the location of the Titanic which give “qualified explorers” the opportunity to join as mission specialists, who pay fees to fund their training and participation with the science teams exploring the legendary ship that sank in 1912 on its maiden transatlantic voyage after hitting an iceberg . Guests pay a quarter of a million dollars.according to the New York Times, which first reported on the rescue operation.

The search is receiving “extensive assistance” from various government agencies and deepwater companies to try to re-establish contact with the missing submersible, according to the OceanGate statement. A company representative did not respond to requests for further comment.

Lost Communications from OceanGate Expeditions Submarine

The US Coast Guard received a call Sunday from the submersible’s command ship, the Polar Prince, saying it had lost communications with the vessel about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to Lt. Samantha Corcoran, a spokeswoman. of the Coast Guard in Boston. A radar-capable C-130 aircraft was dispatched on Sunday to search the area, and joined on Monday by a Canadian P-8 Poseidon, an aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare.

“We are focused on the search and hope to safely locate all five individuals,” Corcoran said.

How are the trips to see the wreck of the Titanic

OceanGate, based in Everett, Washington, organized expeditions to explore the wreck in 2021 and 2022, to a maximum depth of 3,800 meters, according to the company’s website. A photo of a submersible and diving operations on the Titanic was posted to his Twitter on June 1.

Shock, leak or electrical failure: three hypotheses about the fate of the submarine that Titanic explored

The voyages consist of eight days at sea to inspect the wreckage and document the condition of the sunken ship, as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the wreck site.

The missing submersible, the Titancarries a pilot and four crew members to a maximum depth of 4,000 meters and has a real-time on-board system to monitor the health of passengers that provides “early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to stop the descent and return to the surface safely,” according to the OceanGate website.

