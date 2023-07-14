“Mission Impossible. Deadly Judgment 1”, Tom Cruise’s mission: save the cinema

At the last Golden Globe Awards ceremony, director Steven Spielberg approached Tom Cruise and said: “You saved Hollywood’s ass.” Beyond the tone of the expression, it told him a truth: the Hollywood star had achieved, with “Top Gun: Maverick” what no other film had achieved: that people return to theaters, that they fill them up, that they find encouragement that an industry depressed by the pandemic needed so much.

Tom Cruise is the kind of challenge he likes. That people go to the movies, that people physically go to the movies, that they pay for their tickets and enjoy that ceremony, both group and individual, in the midst of darkness, is his objective. And in that objective he is capable of risking his skin. Literally.

He’s doing it now, again, with “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment. Part 1”, the movie that hit theaters yesterday with sold-out tickets.

He does it in the risk scenes, those for which he does not use a double even though he has to jump two, three, four times in a parachute, or has to jump 17 times on a motorcycle, in those sequences that make the adrenaline of the spectators climb higher than he. And he does it from the story, that he conceived together with the director of the new installment of that classic that we all remember from when it was a series and the music of Lalo Schifrin played and the lit fuse ran on the screen.

In the story, precisely, Tom Cruise in his role as Ethan Hunt and his colleagues fight this time against an artificial intelligence program that endangers humanity. They fight against Artificial Intelligence and algorithms, in a crusade that seems analog and outdated, but whose goal is to return to cinema what it has been for more than a century.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrierthe film depicts perhaps Cruise’s most daring stunt to date: jumping his motorcycle over a massive cliff and then opening the parachute in free fall, just a few hundred meters above the ground.

This time, Ethan is surrounded by his usual crew, starting with Luther (Ving Rhames), the lovable and funny Benji (Simon Pegg), and the enigmatic Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) who is joined by Grace, a high-flying thief ( Hayley Atwell).

Nobody knows if it will be Ethan’s last mission, but it’s not bad to go back to the first one to better understand not only the story of Ethan Hunt but also the entire film saga, which began with the film directed by none other than Brian De Palma.

McQuarrie is the mind behind the most recent stage (he wrote the fourth film and directed the fifth and sixth). and the one who has made the film grow in magnitude and complexity to understand that man who has lived all this time as a ghost, who rebels and disobeys orders from his superiors.

This time there are no people to face and defeat. The enemy is elusive, an experimental Artificial Intelligence called “The Entity.” Designed to infiltrate and sabotage any system, The Entity has grown out of control and is so powerful that it has reached its own consciousness: it has invaded, infected and ultimately controlled every military, security, financial and technological device on the planet. If no one stops it, the world would be at the mercy of this force capable of ending life as we know it forever. Alfred Hitchcock already said it, the better the villain, the better the movie, and The Entity is the perfect villain for today’s world.

Tom Cruise runs, jumps, fights, jumps on a motorcycle. He risks his skin. It is his leap of faith. In the cinema, he tells stories, he entertains, he leaves nothing to chance, he wants to give the public the best. It is his leap of faith in the cinema.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

