MISSION IN BLACK – The mission continues! 5 years after their debut album, “Profit Reigns Supreme” sees the light of day in the metal world, which is seeing the new cover for the first time today.

The said artwork comes from the creative hands of Björn Gooßes / killustrations, who himself is no stranger to artwort artists for a long time.

MISSION IN BLACK will release the long-awaited second album on May 12th, 2023. Band founders Andy “Black” Flache and Daniel Tschoepe, together with Simon Schorp, vocal wonder Steffi Stuber and the new guitarist Eddie Stübner, have been able to use the time since the highly acclaimed debut album “Anthem Of A Dying Breed” to write 10 brand new songs and sharpen their own contours. So the upcoming album “Profit Reigns Supreme” can be assigned much more to Melodic Death Metal than the predecessor could claim. The result was “a musical bastard from In Flames & Kreator with female vox & growls”, produced by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann in his “Greenman Studios” in Arnsberg (responsible for the last Orden Ogan albums, Rhapsody of Fire or Brainstorm).

No question: MISSION IN BLACK have matured and are ready to bring their music out into the world, just like they did at Summer Breeze in 2022!

Tracklist:

01 – Profit Reigns Supreme

02 – What Does It Take To Be Alive

03 – Patron Of The Downfall

04 – Dead Alive

05 – The Darkness Within

06 – Silence Of A Distant Sky

07 – This Curse

08 – Dreamcatcher

09 – Kill Your Idols

10 – A Glimmer Of Hope

Line-up:

Andy „Black“ Flache – drums

Eddie Stübner – guitars

Steffi Stuber – vocals

Daniel Tschoepe – guitars

Simon Scorp – bass

