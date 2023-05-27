MISSION IN BLACK – Profit Reigns Supreme

MISSION IN BLACK

Anthems Of A Dying Breed

(Melodic Death Metal | Thrash Metal) Label: The Port Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 12.05.2023

[quote]We are still on our Mission[/quote]

Actually unbelievable that it MISSION IN BLACK still exists, because the troupe has existed since 2010, but has „Anthems Of A Dying Breed“ only delivered their debut five years ago and since then their three members and among them the biggest names Becky Gaber (PSYCHOPHOBIA, FB1968), Martin Grimm (Ex-MYSTIC PROPHECY) and Hannes Jäger (Ex-SPELLBOUND), and then lost his replacement.

But against all odds, the female-fronted power thrash troupe with a new formation and new singer Steffi Stuber, who in 2019 at The Voice Of Germany with the LAMB OF GOD Breaker “Ghost Walking” caused Rea Garvey, Mark Forster and stiff necks to open their mouths!

The result is called “Profit Reigns Supreme” and is absolutely worth listening to. Despite the line-up change, MISSION IN BLACK sound well-rehearsed and the mission is clear: heaviness and catchiness merge. And the Germans succeed wonderfully at that. Sometimes they clearly put the heavy Thrash in the foreground, then Power Metal reigns supreme again and shortly thereafter they give the best (Melodic) Death Metal thrust again. Sometimes you can chop, sometimes it gets atmospheric to catchy. You do it despite that ARCH ENEMY-Memory growls are definitely prisoners with well-done clean vocals, sometimes slowing down, or even taking out the whole heaviness of the atmosphere for the sake of it and delivering quite a few anthems and breakers.

Even if MISSION IN BLACK don’t reinvent the wheel on their second work “Profit Reign Supreme”, they know how, the thing runs best and offer variety, heaviness and feeling, concentrated in ten extremely successful tracks.

Tracklist „Anthems Of A Dying Breed“:

1. Profit Reigns Supreme

2. What Does It Take To Be Alive

3. Patron Of The Downfall

4. Dead Alive

5. The Darkness Within

6. Silence Of A Distant Sky

7. This Curse

8. Dreamcatcher

9. Kill Your Idols

10 A Glimmer Of Hope

Total playing time: 44:30

Band-Links:

MISSION IN BLACK – Profit Reigns Supreme LineUp: Steffi Stuber (Vocals) Daniel Tschoepe (Guitars) Eddie Stübner (Guitars) Simon Scorp (Bass) Andy Black (Drums) 7.5 … Buy on Amazon

