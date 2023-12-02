MISTER MISERY – Presenting the “Boogeyman Boogie”

After the Swedish metal whizzes MISTER MISERY announced a label deal with AFM Records and, in keeping with Halloween, released their first single entitled “Root Of All Evil”, the band today presents a lyric video for another new song from theirs upcoming album!

MISTER MISERY tells:

“It’s always fun for us to write songs that come solely from our love of Halloween and horror movies, etcnd ‘Boogeyman Boogie’ is exactly the adrenaline pumping track we want on the wanted an album!”

“Boogeyman Boogie” is now available on all digital streaming providers via https://mistermisery.bfan.link/boogeyman-boogie,

You can see the lyric video for the song here:

With their innovative mix of clear and dark vocals, energetic riffs and anthemic choruses, MISTER MISERY have developed a unique sound and style that perfectly captures the essence of all subgenres of the modern heavy music scene.

Since their formation in 2018, MISTER MISERY have released two critically and fan-acclaimed studio albums to date (Unalive and A Brighter Side Of Death) as well as several singles that landed in the top metal playlists. MISTERY MISERY have so far impressed with their impressive stage show at festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Master of Rock, Full Metal Cruise, Hills of Rock, and played in support of Nightwish and Dream Theater.

The band’s new, third album will be released in 2024 via AFM Records. More news and album details will follow soon!

MISTER MISERY sind:

Harley Vendetta – Vocals/Guitar

Alex Nine – Lead Gitarre/Backup Vocals

Rizzy – Drums/Backup Vocals

Alex Alister – Bass/Backup Vocals

Band-Links:

