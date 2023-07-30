Home » Miter beat Central Córdoba in a hot classic
Miter beat Central Córdoba in a hot classic

Miter beat Central Córdoba in a hot classic

30/07/2023 – 14:31

The Santiago classic was left in the hands of Mitre, who defeated Central Córdoba 1-0 as a visitor, within the framework of the 14th date of the Capital Zone of the Santiagueña Soccer League.

The only goal of the hot match was scored by Renzo Demario, 23 minutes into the second stage, after a stopped ball, where the defender caught a rebound and defined the cross.

The embarrassing part came at the end of the game, where there was a skirmish between the players of both teams and the referee Brian Morales sent off Marcos Giménez, Nahuel Torres, Federico García and Emanuel Palavecino for Central Córdoba, while Miter left. Renzo Demario, Victor Verón, Enzo Miranda and Leandro Bracamonte.

Despite the defeat, the railwayman closed the regular phase with 22 points in second place in the Capital zone and hopes to meet his rival in the play-offs.

While Aurinegro has already closed its participation in the season, with 8 units in the last position of the Capital zone.


