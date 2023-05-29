Mithridate 2023 spring and summer series, fresh temperament, vibrant patterns, tassel decoration_pattern_color_clothing

Original title: Mithridate 2023 spring and summer series, fresh temperament, vibrant patterns, tassel decoration

In these clothes of Mithridate 2023 spring and summer series, the appearance of some green and other colors adds some freshness, and also adds a lot of vitality in the combination of some plant elements and patterns;

There are also some tassel elements, silk scarf elements, waistless designs, etc., which add details and more fashion to the outfit;

In the bright magenta clothing, some smooth fabrics are combined, so that the clothing has a lot of glossy texture in the bright and bright colors, and the reflective design increases the temperament;

The style of the dress is in the light-colored color, with some fresh and elegant mint green color, in the light-colored color, the light material also has a thin and light fashion sense;

【Pairing with fresh mint】

The light-toned mint green color is matched with some light-colored colors. The combination of pink and white will make the temperament more fresh in the impact of temperament;

【Blue and green pattern】

In the combination of these colors such as blue and green, the colors of the two cool tones are gradually softened, and some patterns are added to increase the vitality of the pattern;

【Black pattern】

For loose clothing, white, purple and other colors are used as background colors. The appearance of these black colors makes the color contrast extremely strong, and also makes the pattern more clear in the color contrast;

【Brown pattern】

When the brown color is used as the background color, the appearance of black color makes the pattern have a low-key sense of temperament in the vitality;

[tube top + brown pattern]

These brown and black matching patterns appear on the skirt, adding more elegance, and the matching of the short tube top top makes the small waist a transition;

【Romantic pattern】

The combination of different colors is more romantic in the flower pattern elements of plants;

【Fresh pattern】

In these fresh and temperamental patterns, green and white colors are used as the main colors on the clothing. In the freshness of temperament, some bright red and other colors are added to add more vividness and highlights;

【sling pattern】

These two skirts have more skin exposed in the design of suspenders, halter neck, etc., and also have some pure and sexy, and the irregular skirt has more design sense, and the clothes are decorated with different patterns. Collocation, increase the impact of color atmosphere;

[plush texture]

Clothes made of plush fabric have a fluffy and plush effect, adding some texture to light-colored clothing;

【White pattern skirt】

In the combination of patterns and patterns, the white dress has the simplicity of the same color, the vitality of the pattern, and more romance and purity of the dress;

【Thin pattern】

The white pattern is combined with the pattern pattern of the hollow element, and there is more romantic temperament in the sense of perspective;

[light texture]

The light-toned color has some blue tones, and the temperament is a bit fresher. There are also some other materials, which increase the existence of texture and some patterns;

[luxury black]

These black suits, coats and other styles of clothing, in the simple and neat lines, have a more capable temperament. The appearance of other glossy elements on the clothing, in the impact, has more bright spots of presence, and also has a bit of luxurious;

【pattern coat】

On the clothing of the long overcoat, the combination of brown color and black pattern adds fashion vitality to the clothing, and there is more black on the clothing. In the contrast between the solid color and the pattern, there is more impact;

【Black gold gradient】

Use black color and gold to match. In the contrast of colors, the golden color is combined with smooth fabrics. In the glossy texture, it is more gorgeous and high-end;

【Light color suit】

Light-colored colors are mainly suit styles, and some patterns or other colors of clothing are needed to create highlights;

[tube top and waistless]

The tube top short top will reveal more skin with a small waist, and some letter patterns are combined on the clothing, which is simple and fashionable;

【Coat layer】

When the blue color is matched with white, etc., it will make these jackets, suits and other styles of coats more layered, and also have a fresh feeling of blue and white matching;

[Sling wear]

In the skirt style, some sling designs are combined, with more splicing, and more visual stimulation in the contrast impact;

[sling tassels]

In the simple suspender skirt, the combination of these plush materials and tassel elements adds some texture and fashion, and the tassel hem also adds a lot of movement;

【Casual Plush】

In the outfits such as T-shirt styles and tube top short tops, the plush texture will have more design details;

【Contrast impact】

In the impact of splicing of different colors, collocation of different materials, etc., to create more fashion;

【Glossy Dress】

On the dark-colored skirt, sequins and other materials are used to add more luster to the trendy style;

【Other designs】

Some asymmetric designs, one-shoulder designs and other designs are added to add more design details;

These garments in the Mithridate 2023 spring and summer series have fresh mint green colors, vibrant and fashionable patterns, and the appearance of fringe elements, etc., adding vitality to the trendy style;

Alright, now that this is the end of this topic, I hope you will like this content.Return to Sohu to see more