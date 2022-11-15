Original title: mithworld released the new 2023 spring and summer series to join hands with the Naiva family to start “childhood”

On November 13th, mithworld and NEVER MIND, the fashion project of the Naiva family, officially released the 2023 spring and summer series in Xintiandi Xinli. The theme of this season is “Childhood Time of CHILDHOOD”. In the scene arrangement full of childishness and colorful fashion scrolls, we will lead you to relive your childhood memories and start a journey of innocence that exists in everyone’s heart.

This time, Ms. Demon Zhang, the brand design director full of whimsy, pressed the “memory” button and led mithworld girls through the tunnel of time, back to the familiar streets of childhood, and to find the most innocent self in her heart. The beloved toys, dear friends, and those little secrets that cannot be shared with adults, this time, they are all presented in the world of mithworld through the perfect interpretation of fashion.

When I was a child, I played crazy games with my dear friends, lying in the grass watching a snail slowly crawling, catching a few small fish and having fun, feeding a little rabbit was very exciting, hugging a puppy to sleep with… There are many friends and animals in my childhood memories. In this series, Ms. Demon, who is good at printing, created a variety of cute little animal patterns to express the happy companionship of childhood. The vibrant yellow color describes the colorful memories of childhood, and the soft nude pink represents the love and companionship of family and partners, and heals the soul. Unique texture fabrics – jacquard, tweed and lace fabrics interpret all kinds of dresses in the hearts of mithworld girls. The nostalgic crochet fabric is full of the memory of mother’s love, expressing the mother’s important companionship in childhood. Holes and tassel washed denim are combined with orange yarn, like a silly child who is carefree and not afraid of getting his clothes dirty under the blue sky and white clouds.

Childhood is a precious life memory that only belongs to oneself. “Rebounding is ineffective”, flying a kite, crushing the noodles first, then licking the seasoning bag, collecting glass marbles, stacking paper airplanes… In this series, designer Ms. Demon led the team to create many lovely childhoods Small objects, small toys, express precious memories of childhood. In this series, the dreamy sweetheart powder represents the inner touch of memories, and the metallic mermaid color leads back to the retro millennium with a strong color. Coated fabrics with metallic luster, lace, sequin embroidery, tweed, etc., interpret the retro-modern style of the 90s. Ice cream-colored knits and patterns are sweet childhood memories of mithworld girls.

The story of childhood is real and interesting, mixed with laughter, sweat and tears, both ups and downs, and plain and true. In this series, Ms. Demon uses a unique warm print to express the temperature of childhood. Childhood is like a cup of brewed Ovaltine that warms our hearts; it is also like a mellow chocolate, wrapped in sweetness and bitterness. The series uses rich dark coffee and beige as the main colors, not only crisp textured leather, but also embroidered jacquard fabrics to express the inner touch and softness. The classic style of the leadership design describes the childhood princess dream of every mithworld girl. The palace puff sleeves and wavy ruffles add a level of detail to the overall look and weave dreamy sweetness into the work. Series 4: Childhood Taste There is a taste called “the taste of childhood”. It is a familiar and nostalgic taste. Ice cream, orange soda, sugar paintings, lollipops, and various small snacks can evoke happy childhood memories. In this series, Ms. Demon uses a special fabric woven from pure natural rose fibers, which can emit different concentrations of rose fragrance according to her body temperature, bringing back the bright garden in her memory. The main colors are bright orange and vibrant lake green, remodeling the college style with nostalgic and retro plaid fabrics and rich colors. The rich and saturated colors and LOGO webbing interpret the classic retro sports aesthetics, bringing a fresh atmosphere like returning to the campus. Series Five: Childhood? ? Everyone’s childhood is unique, with a different story and a different wonderful. This series uses different styles and styles to express their different stories and unique individuals through a variety of mixing and matching. The ultimate pure ideal blue is like the boundless ocean and sky, awakening the infinite imagination of childhood for the future. With the timeless and classic light coffee color, it expresses that even if time passes, the beautiful childhood is still engraved in the back of my mind. It is worth mentioning that new friends have been added to this spring and summer series, five cute puppies from the Naiva family! Ms. Demon, through delicate brushstrokes and colors, gave the five Bichon Frise dogs of the Naiva family a new image, and launched a new interactive exploration with mithworld's iconic great tits, male peaks, foxes and rabbits. The "love and companionship" advocated by the Naiva family fits perfectly with the theme of mithworld 2023 spring and summer. This cooperation between the two parties also adds a brand new touch to the future of mithworld. There were also many childlike star friends and fashion bloggers in the show. The e-commerce anchor Li Jiaqi, who is also the owner of Naiva, the musical actor Zheng Yunlong, the actor Zhu Xudan, the actor and singer Li Zixuan, and the singer-songwriter Yu Zhen were all present. Help out, go on a journey of childhood innocence. From left to right: E-commerce anchor Li Jiaqi, musical actor Zheng Yunlong, actor Zhu Xudan, actor and singer Li Zixuan, singer-songwriter Yu Zhen About mithworld mithworld is a branch brand born from the vibrant and classic London avant-garde brand MITHRIDATE. It advocates “looking outward, exploring inward” and encourages women to seek balance between the outside world and the inner self. Women who wear mithworld are sensitive to new things and follow the trend of fashion. They explore themselves, discuss what they love, and use clothing as a carrier to “dialogue” with the outside world. Not only that, every single product of mithworld adheres to refined craftsmanship and rigorous and prudent selection of materials. While ensuring quality service, it refuses to fall into price competition and believes that clothing does not lose value due to the passage of time. About Creative Director Demon Zhang Demon Zhang graduated from Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London with a degree in Fashion and Printing Design. She has worked for Alexander McQueen and Dior. During his employment, he mainly participated in the printing design and hand-painting of men's and women's clothing and dresses. The experience of working with two outstanding designers made Demon understand that the essence of design is a kind of communication between the self and the world. Behind each design work represents a different story, which is very important for Demon's future design career. deep meaning. Demon's design expresses an exploration of the complex relationship between romance, self and external environment, the three at times achieving each other and at other times contradicting each other. For her beauty is more than pure, it is multifaceted and fleeting in responsible fickle relationships. She will strive to keep this ever-changing beauty forever.

