Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

by Oliver on October 2, 2023

Wonderfully economical indie folk: the abysmal, neon-bright party Laurel Hell is over. Now it’s time for Mitski to take a look at… The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We to lick wounds.

„As I got older, I learned I’m a drinker/ Sometimes, a drink feels like family” sings Mythical im Opener Bug Like an Angel and suddenly a 17-member choir emerges from the loneliness that the 33-year-old had previously cultivated with only a guitar and a washed-out voice nestled into the mix: bass and piano remain reserved and an intimate, delicate feeling of isolation dominates Mitski and producer Patrick Hyland captured it in unfiltered, emotional openness and reduced instruments.

„I don’t like my mind/ I don’t like being left alone in a room/ With all its opinions about the things that I’ve done“ it is said later between Sharon van Etten and Father John Misty floating I Don’t Like My Mindwhich like the one is gently nestled against fairytale strings Heaven, The Frost or the dreamy, swaying piano ballad My Love Mine All Mine Aesthetically, it’s so close to Angel Olsen’s country scenes when it comes through Weyes Blood-Filter would be observed to feel a melancholic romance: it was her “most American album“, with “the theme of love“, Mitski announces.

After the beginning of the record, it’s all about the strumming, synth-patina, singer-songwriter folk of Buffalo Replaced with its jangly, hammering finale, the intensity of The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We There’s still a bit of losing in the middle section – not in a harmless triviality, but it’s still really gripping to a certain extent.

There is Mythical always brings interesting impulses along the way. The pastoral, sacral devotional gravity of The Deal Stroll into the intimate retreat before the thoughtful When Memories Snow with latent Björk avant-garde strides into an epoch-solemnly lit ballroom. Star is astrally blossoming ambient pop and I’m Your Man an enraptured fantasy on guitar with naturalistic chorale harmonies, the I Love Me After You not only brings an anthemic faded credits in a vague shoegaze aura, but The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We overall a rounded conclusion to a stylistically coherent change of style, the essence of which, despite all the melancholy, is as simple as it is beautiful: “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people.“

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We by Mitski

