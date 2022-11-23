Mizuno fashion line Mizuno Sportstyle After bringing the new Gore-Tex version of the Wave Mujin TL shoes last month, this time it brings the WAVE RIDER 10 new earth color series shoes.

WAVE RIDER 10 is the 10th generation member of the WAVE RIDER series. The first pair of WAVE RIDER 1 in the family was launched in 1997, and WAVE RIDER 10 was launched in 2006. The shoes have attracted much attention before they came out, and they are widely used The computer simulation method prepares for production, and the application of high technology makes the sneakers famous.

This season, Mizuno Sportstyle has brought WAVE RIDER 10 three earth-colored color schemes, including “Vintage Khaki”, “Ultimate Gray” and “Green Gables”. The aged and faded effect of the shoe symbolizes the passage of time, and the color of the shoe is reminiscent of the change of seasons. In addition, the stability and functionality of WAVE RIDER 10 is the representative of the brand. The composite wave sheet on the heel is the center of gravity of the sneakers. The composite wave sheet combines nylon, plastic polyester amine (TPU), and shock-absorbing The material VS-1 is combined into one, so that the shoe not only has a smoother integrity, but also has a high degree of resilience and comfort. The upper material is made of leather and mesh, which makes the shoe have a higher breathability performance.

This series of shoes is now available at Mizuno Sportstyle Hong Kong store and official website, with a suggested price of HK$1,290. Interested readers please pay attention.