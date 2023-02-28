Maison Margiela’s branch line MM6 Maison Margiela officially released the 2023 autumn and winter series of men’s and women’s wear at Milan Fashion Week.

This series plays with unusual shapes, and the design inspiration comes from “Cadavre Exquis”, a sentence-making game originated from the French surrealism movement, which cleverly reflects the design concept of random combination. A variety of unexpected fabrics and production techniques are combined unexpectedly, breaking the inherent definition of fashion and textile silhouettes. Shirts are carefully lined in light navy and clashed with wide leather sleeves; tailored wool blazers are emblazoned with foil on the front and otherwise seem conventional, but a knitted vest is worn over the lapels for a Refreshing; the detachable hood at the collar of the camel hair coat can be easily switched to a scarf for a variety of wearing possibilities; the waist of the boxer shorts is exposed above the blue straight-leg jeans, which are actually tied on the inside of the trousers with a rope , to surprise.

Other pieces are constructed using trompe l’oeil effects and also feature eclectic silhouettes. Open leather vests reveal plackets from padded mountaineering vests and tailored vests; there are also wool two-piece suits: an understated gray wool felt blazer is slipped on over an elongated vest with a Tonal tone with reversed top half.

The above-mentioned fashions are either composed of a variety of tailoring and fabric splicing, or completely subvert their initial impressions. In addition, some of them can also intuitively feel the cleverness of wearing. The label’s signature number 6 and foil knit are used throughout the sweater and plunging V-neck bodice, which can be cut out if the base layer is removed; Printed in understated gray. The fabric’s true color can be seen through the pockets and placket, while the back is in the same hue.

Shoes and accessories also reflect the design theme of this season. Striking chunky over-the-knee boots in a panel of brushed calfskin and distressed suede with a 7cm-thick sole that elongates the leg unintentionally; pointed-toe cat-heel mules and boots with accents Reminiscent of this season’s denim designs in a dazzling silver foil finish; available in three sizes, the geometric Numeric tote echoes and interprets this season’s modular aesthetic; the iconic Japanese Bag returns with a new look , or in a three-handle design, or in a full-size weekender version.

In addition to the exploration of the unique aesthetics of the series itself, the entire fashion show also brought a unique way of presentation, and the backstage was moved onto the stage, giving a panoramic view of the wearing process of each single product. In future daily life, people can learn from this kind of dressing awareness to show their personality.