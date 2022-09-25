MM6 Maison Margiela 2023 spring and summer series show officially landed in Milan Fashion Week a few days ago, announcing the second joint work with popular outdoor brand Salomon, the first to expose design items such as functional vests and high boots.

MM6 Maison Margiela, as a brand branch of Maison Margiela, has launched Eastpak, The North Face and Salomon and other topical joint works in the past few seasons, combining modern aesthetics and inheriting the brand classics, creating a new and timeless fashion design.

In the show picture, you can see that the Salomon running vest ADV Skin 5 is chosen as the blueprint for this creation, and we start to reshape the appearance and give it more detailed changes, and we can see the new logo version of Salomon and the MM6 Maison Margiela Logo. There’s also a striking new MM6 footwear design, created in the silhouette of an ultra-soft, form-fitting high boot with Salomon’s signature outdoor sneaker sole for a functional and Maison Margiela avant-garde collaboration.