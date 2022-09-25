Home Entertainment MM6 Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Debuts
Entertainment

MM6 Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Debuts

by admin
MM6 Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Debuts

MM6 Maison Margiela 2023 spring and summer series show officially landed in Milan Fashion Week a few days ago, announcing the second joint work with popular outdoor brand Salomon, the first to expose design items such as functional vests and high boots.

MM6 Maison Margiela, as a brand branch of Maison Margiela, has launched Eastpak, The North Face and Salomon and other topical joint works in the past few seasons, combining modern aesthetics and inheriting the brand classics, creating a new and timeless fashion design.

In the show picture, you can see that the Salomon running vest ADV Skin 5 is chosen as the blueprint for this creation, and we start to reshape the appearance and give it more detailed changes, and we can see the new logo version of Salomon and the MM6 Maison Margiela Logo. There’s also a striking new MM6 footwear design, created in the silhouette of an ultra-soft, form-fitting high boot with Salomon’s signature outdoor sneaker sole for a functional and Maison Margiela avant-garde collaboration.

See also  Sometimes they come back: Guicciardini's autograph letter to Machiavelli has been found

You may also like

A quick look at the world: The creator...

The two much-anticipated new underpants were picked up...

“Returning Miles” is set for National Day Zhang...

Set & Charge, how to recharge your electric...

Eighteen years of Poetry Festival

Xu Yuanxuan’s masterpiece “Wings of Steel” is determined...

INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906R Tripartite...

Autumn painting crab ink is more interesting_Guangming.com

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Spring/Summer Women’s Wear...

A well-known singer has been exposed to many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy