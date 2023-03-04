Original title: MMO “Black Desert” Steam is free to lock the country and support Traditional Chinese

The MMORPG online game “Black Desert” produced by Pearl Abyss and published by DAUM will start a limited-time free collection event on Steam, and the event will end at 2:00 am on March 10th, Beijing time.

This work supports Traditional Chinese, but it is locked to the country. Players who are interested in this work should not miss it.

“Black Desert” is an MMORPG game produced by Pearl Abyss and published by DAUM. The game tells that in this huge illusory world, several major countries have launched a long-lasting war for a resource called “Black Stone”, which is a product of ancient civilization that can provide strange power. And the player becomes an adventurer in this turbulent foreign land.

The biggest feature of this work is the use of open seamless maps, players can experience a variety of interesting content such as trade, housing, siege warfare, and exploration in the endless game. Players can experience realistic large-scale battles with a vast stage as the background.

