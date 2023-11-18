MMTH – Infinite Heights

An insider tip from East Frisia is landing again. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere MMTH with their debut album “Paternoster” and hit the jackpot with their purely instrumental sound, which incorporates the post prefix as well as shoegaze synergies. However, work on a successor took a long time. It wasn’t until 2021 that they started working on it, they were even close to being eliminated, and there was a change in the line-up. But now – finally, one feels inclined to say – it’s over „Infinite Heights“ in the starting blocks.

The magic of “Relais”, appropriately released into the world as the first harbinger, sums up what is special about the quartet. Of course you feel post-rock magic, but it’s just one of many elements of this rousing mixture, which gets out of the starting blocks surprisingly briskly and only then builds up the tension. The constant ups and downs, captured dynamically and drivingly, open up again and again to dense, melodic textures. In comparison, “Sampras” seems almost ballad-like, very calm and thoughtful at the beginning and end with the expected gauzy undertones, while the middle part has the lead guitar singing – relatively simple, but so damn good, especially in combination with that “Dark Sun” intro.

“Muscle Memory” seems to hop a bit at times, searching for its tempo after a tentative start and letting the rhythm section take the lead. The robust bass line in particular burns in before it actually sets off a classic post-rock eruption that is hard to resist. The opening “Trigger” also has a classic structure, without coming across as predictable in the least. The skilful interaction between fragile keys and rough, heavily distorted tones burns into your memory. And then there is “Altérité”, quite experimental and playful, breaking all conventions, but still so catchy. Once again the guitar seems to be burning and picking up all the strings in a forgiving manner.

Of course there would have been much, much more music, that’s beyond question. In the end there is just over half an hour left, and it goes by far too quickly. However, what MMTH celebrate on their second album becomes memorable within a very short time. What’s more, “Infinite Heights” does a really good job of playing with expectations and instrumental rock facets. Between beauty and unrest, inner conflict and external striving for renewed harmony, bubbling and enchanting magic arises. Chapeau for this new little treat.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 17, 2023

Available via: Poly Unique

Website: mmthband.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mmthband

Slider-Pic (c) MMTH

