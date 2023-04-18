MMXX – International Doom Supergroup with new EP

International doom metal supergroup MMXX today released their new EP “The Next Wave” via Candlelight Records along with two more videos.



International doom metal supergroup MMXX today released their new EP, The Next Wave, via Candlelight Records. The band also released two videos for the remaining tracks “Echoes” feat. Alicia Nurho and “Isolation” feat. Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun).

Doom metal supergroup MMXX was born during the initial worldwide lockdown and continued to evolve over the seasons as the sound of global isolation emerged. Similar to the pandemic itself, MMXX has long carried an invisible chapter: “The Next Wave”. The three-song EP includes the metallic and driving “Isolation” with Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun) and the melancholy and ethereal “Echoes” with Alicia Nurho. The Next Wave EP will be released on vinyl by Candlelight Records and, like the previous album Sacred Cargo released in 2022, features stunning artwork by Portuguese photographer Henri Prestes.

The band comments: “The spirit of MMXX is a profound expression of prudence, of recognizing that every passerby on the street has a complex life and a story as rich and intricate as one’s own. The pandemic is the chapter in this story that we have told through the voices and words of contributors from around the world. “The Next Wave” contains three songs that differ from each other but together form a powerful epilogue to this entire project that is larger than its parts. Many thanks to Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun), Mick Moss (Antimatter) and Alicia Nurho for donating their talents.”

The Next Wave EP Tracklist

1. Isolation feat. Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow the Sun)

2. Alone feat. Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse)

3. Echoes feat. Alicia Nurho

The core of MMXX is formed by Andrea Chiodetti (ex-The Foreshadowing) on ​​guitars and keys, Jesse Haff on drums (Daylight Dies and Gökböri) and Egan O’Rourke on bass (Daylight Dies). Together they channeled inspiration for composition after composition to collaborate with a geographically, culturally and stylistically diverse collection of acclaimed singers and musicians from around the world.

MMXX’s debut, Sacred Cargo (2022), showcased the project’s signature eclectic approach to doom metal. The new EP The New Wave builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor with renewed conviction.

MMXX are:

Andrea Chiodetti – Gitarres/Keys

Jesse Haff – drums

Egan O’Rourke – Bass

Band-Links:

