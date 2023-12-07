Mnet Launches New Competition Survival Program: Build Up Male Vocalist Survival Battle

Mnet to Launch New Competition Survival Program “Build Up: Male Vocalist Survival Battle”

Mnet, a popular South Korean music television channel, is set to launch a new competition survival program called “Build Up: Male Vocalist Survival Battle.” The program will focus on selecting male vocal groups from former and current idol singers (vocals).

The confirmed host for the show is Lee Da-hee, while Red Velvet singer Wendy has been revealed to be one of the judges. The media has also leaked the group list of participating members, which includes familiar faces from survival shows such as WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, NewKidd, and ACE. Notably, PENTAGON Yeo One will be making his first appearance on a survival show after leaving Cube Entertainment.

Many netizens have expressed surprise and intrigue at the announcement of the participating groups. Some are hoping that their idols can use the show as a platform to regain popularity, while others are concerned about potential “malicious editing” by Mnet, a practice for which the network is notorious.

The inclusion of popular groups such as AB6IX and VANNER has sparked heated discussions among fans, with some expressing hope for their idols’ return to the spotlight while others are confident in their idols’ vocal abilities.

It remains to be seen how the participating groups will fare in the competition and whether “Build Up: Male Vocalist Survival Battle” will live up to the expectations of fans and netizens alike.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved