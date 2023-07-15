Mo Xizi Sings the Ending Song for “In the Octagonal Cage” and Wu Zhenyu and Ren Suxi’s “An Unexpected Life” to Release on 9.1

Title: Mo Xizi Sings Ending Song for “In the Octagonal Cage” as Wu Zhenyu and Ren Suxi’s “An Unexpected Life” Set for September Release

On July 14th, the movie “Snow Leopard and Her Friends” released a new video showcasing a cute Tibetan fox transforming into a highland conspicuous bag. Directed by Xi Zhinong, the film tells the story of three herdsmen who become photographers and follow the trail of snow leopards. It is set to be released on August 4th.

Also on July 14th, the reality-themed movie “In the Octagonal Cage” unveiled the music video for its ending song, “Looking at Myself in the Starry Sky.” The song features Mo Xizi’s melodious voice, complementing the film’s scenes of fateful struggles. Directed by Wang Baoqiang, the movie stars Chen Yongsheng and Shi Pengyuan, and is currently being screened.

Directed by Dapeng and written by Su Biao and Dapeng, the movie “Enthusiasm” revealed its latest ultimate poster. The poster showcases the main creators in a warm and happy atmosphere, with Huang Bo and Wang Yibo as the visual center. The film, set to be released nationwide on July 28th, features a youthful vibe and an ensemble cast including Liu Mintao, Yue Yunpeng, Xiaoshenyang, Zhang Zixian, Song Zuer, and Jiang Long.

“On July 14th, the movie “The Missing She”, produced by Chen Sicheng and directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang, announced an extension of its screening period until August 21st. The film, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Janice Man, achieved remarkable success, surpassing 3 billion in cumulative box office within 18 days of its release. Currently, it ranks 14th in the total box office of Chinese movies.

In exciting news, the suspenseful crime movie “An Unexpected Life”, written and directed by Zuo Zhiguo and starring Wu Zhenyu, Ren Suxi, and Li Kangsheng, revealed that it will be released nationwide on September 1st. The film tells the story of Pan Yiming (played by Wu Zhenyu), who receives a huge inheritance and must return to his hometown to attend the funeral before inheriting it. Intricate secrets and conspiracies unfold as he encounters his former lover, Lin Yue (played by Ren Suxi), and other characters.

On July 14th, the movie “Children of Time” unveiled a dynamic concept poster. Directed by Liu Kuo, known for “The Curse of the Wind” and “Painting Rivers and Lakes”, the film is set to be released in 2024.

Additionally, the movie “Fengshen Part I” released a special art scene, focusing on the behind-the-scenes stories of location scouting and scene art production. Director Wu Ershan aims to capture the ancient aesthetic feeling of China 3000 years ago. The film will be officially released on July 20th.

In other news, the American Screen Actors Guild and the Radio and Television Artists United Union has announced a formal strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. This marks the first strike by actors in the American film and television industry since the 1980s.

Lastly, Hayao Miyazaki’s new work “What Kind of Life Do You Want to Live” was released in Japan, featuring the theme song “Globe” produced and sung by Kenshi Yonezu.

With such a diverse range of upcoming films, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the cinema in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive interviews as we continue to bring you the latest in the world of Chinese film.