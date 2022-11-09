ROME – Toyota, Honda and Unrae are the first supporting partners of the Car and Mobility Observatory of Luiss Business School, an initiative established in collaboration with the CARe – Center for Automotive Research and Evolution of the Guglielmo Marconi University.



Under the scientific direction of Fabio Earrings, Professor of Energy and Environmental Systems at the Guglielmo Marconi University, and Luca Pirolo, Associate of Management of the Luiss Guido Carli University, the Observatory has an intense program of studies and research, thematic publications, seminars and conferences on the evolution of the car industry and sustainable mobility.

“The birth of a university study and research center dedicated to cars and mobility represents an important opportunity for the entire economic and industrial system linked to the sector”, explains Earrings. “The Observatory, thanks to the collaboration between Luiss Business School and CARe-UniMarconi, has valuable multidisciplinary skills to support the transformation taking place in industry and in the role of the public administration in the mobility sector “.





“The role of the Car and Mobility Observatory”, adds Luca Pirolo, “is to investigate these changes in order to understand the evolution of the logic of purchase and use of vehicles and mobility services by consumers and to provide operators of the sector, public and private, tools to plan their strategies, business models and industrial policies “.

For their part, the first supporting partners – Unrae, Toyota and Honda – will actively contribute to the development of the activities, even if the Observatory is open to new supporters from all the industries that contribute to the mobility ecosystem, with three possible levels of membership: Partner, Main Sponsor and Sponsor.

“The new Observatory was born at a time of profound transformation for the world of cars and mobility”, explains the Director General of Unrae, Andrea Cardinali, “and unlike many impromptu initiatives on sustainable mobility, it has a multi-year horizon in line with the philosophy and spirit of Unrae, for 72 years the only association in Italy to represent the manufacturers of all sectors of the sector. We are proud to contribute to this high-profile initiative, whose focus is on the automotive sector because we are convinced that also in the future road transport and the car will remain central to the mobility of goods and people. To the Observatory – adds Cardinali – we bring the competence, expertise, authority and credibility of our Study and Statistics Center, which since 2013 is the source of data and sector analysis within the National Statistical System “.

For Andrea Saccone, Head of External Relations for Toyota, Lexus and KINTO Italia, “The world of cars and, more generally, that of mobility, are experiencing a time of profound transformation, which will involve the adoption of business models that are potentially different from those of current “, while for Simone Mattogno, Car General Manager of Honda Motor Europe Italy,” Honda immediately embraced the project of setting up a high-profile university study and research center to cope with the increasingly rapid transformation and evolution of the industry cars and mobility in general “. (fp)