Home » mockery of democracy
Entertainment

mockery of democracy

by admin
mockery of democracy

Enrique Omar Driussi, DAYS 12,638,127
General Rock

As an Argentine, I feel shame and pity for the citizens of the province of Formosa, who are under the domination of the autocratic regime of Gildo Insfrán.

With the electoral fraud of last Sunday, he will be the only ruler to remain in power for 32 consecutive years, when his 8th term ends.

How does he do it? Controlling and forcing the captive vote of all public employees, and the institutions of that province.

What did he achieve during these 28 uninterrupted years in power? Poverty and underdevelopment. Its economic and social indicators demonstrate it.

For the Supreme Court of Justice, “the essence of the constitutional system is the limitation of public powers to their powers and demarcated faculties.”

The Rosenkranz opinion describes that “a fundamental feature of the republican system of government is the existence of mechanisms to avoid the concentration of power and, ultimately, to avoid domination or oppression by the rulers.”

In Formosa there is no democracy. Citizens have no options.

Insfrán is a veterinarian who, instead of practicing his profession, chose to line his pockets by usurping political power in a poor and remote province, turning it into his fiefdom.

In our Argentine Republic, we must no longer tolerate the ineptitude and corruption of politicians, be they national, provincial or municipal, of any party.


See also  Chen Yalun Level 3 (Introduction to Chen Yalun Level 3)_Education News Network

You may also like

Bryan Cranston, from ‘Breaking Bad’ to ‘breaking life’:...

Ϊص Ӿ硶֡Χч–on–

Fei Dong’s LV debut staged a mosaic, Liu...

Estudiantes and Central Córdoba (SE) face each other...

US media reveals that the Biden administration is...

The UBA was once again chosen among the...

“Crowded Room” releases new stills focusing on criminals...

Misconceptions about libertarian liberals

“Latent 5” releases the ultimate trailer to reveal...

Rudy Giuliani interviewed as part of January 6...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy