mockery of democracy

General Rock

As an Argentine, I feel shame and pity for the citizens of the province of Formosa, who are under the domination of the autocratic regime of Gildo Insfrán.

With the electoral fraud of last Sunday, he will be the only ruler to remain in power for 32 consecutive years, when his 8th term ends.

How does he do it? Controlling and forcing the captive vote of all public employees, and the institutions of that province.

What did he achieve during these 28 uninterrupted years in power? Poverty and underdevelopment. Its economic and social indicators demonstrate it.

For the Supreme Court of Justice, “the essence of the constitutional system is the limitation of public powers to their powers and demarcated faculties.”

The Rosenkranz opinion describes that “a fundamental feature of the republican system of government is the existence of mechanisms to avoid the concentration of power and, ultimately, to avoid domination or oppression by the rulers.”

In Formosa there is no democracy. Citizens have no options.

Insfrán is a veterinarian who, instead of practicing his profession, chose to line his pockets by usurping political power in a poor and remote province, turning it into his fiefdom.

In our Argentine Republic, we must no longer tolerate the ineptitude and corruption of politicians, be they national, provincial or municipal, of any party.





