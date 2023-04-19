“Mockingbird Meets Lucky Roulette” ROMAGO’s newly upgraded Imperial Roulette II RM085-REB release ceremony was held in Shanghai and Beijing

The emperor roulette series has always been ROMAGO’s flagship product. In the past, it has launched many color combinations (several of which have been sold out), and is deeply loved by the majority of watch fans. This year, ROMAGO launched an upgraded version of the Imperial Roulette II. The roulette dial is embellished with robin egg blue and black and red, with a silver case and main color strap, and a new ball added to make it more Interesting and interactive, the world is limited to 200 pieces, it is definitely more worth collecting.

On the day of the event, Mr. Cai Zongfu, consultant of the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Federation/Chief Executive Officer of the Asia-Pacific Region of the Swiss ROMAGO brand, Mr. Bai Yingze, a famous Chinese watch culture expert, Mr. Chang Wei, a director of the Beijing Collectors Association/watch culture scholar, and Mr. Liu Xingli, a senior watch media person, “Chinese Watches and Clocks” Mr. Kang Weikai, the general manager of European affairs of Wangwang, Mr. Xu Bugong, the founder of “Big Wrist Watches”, Mr. Wan Kai and Mr. Chen Mengxiang, the person in charge of the watch category of Dewu online shopping platform, and many other media guests gathered at the scene to celebrate ROMAGO Emperor Domination Roulette II The grand launch of the first color in the collection. Share the surprises brought by new products together. Among them, Mr. Bai Yingze, who is a well-known watch culture expert/media person, and Mr. Xu Bugong, Mr. Xu, even made warm speeches and discussions with the guests on the spot as close friends of the ROMAGO brand for many years.

At the event site, ROMAGO used the blue color of the robin’s egg as the theme, embellished with white and green, and turned the whole press conference into an afternoon tea salon party full of spring and fun. The Shanghai scene was deliberately chosen to be held in an art space. Once entering the venue, it is like stepping into a cocktail party for an art exhibition. Media guests can experience products immersively and communicate freely. Beijing chose to hold the event in Chunyuan Garden, the clubhouse of the Jockey Club, which echoes the theme of the event. The “interactive and interesting” game tables advocated by the Emperor’s Roulette series are set up at the scene, to satisfy the friends’ love for games at the scene, and to play anytime, anywhere. If you are lucky, you will be able to return with a full load of prizes carefully prepared by ROMAGO.

In order to present the original ROMAGO brand watch luminous production process, the site specially made corresponding theme elements for each series of display cabinets. The Light Rider series specially set up a blue light device, so that guests can experience the coolness of the carbon fiber luminous case. dazzling effect.

I hope Emperor Roulette II Robin Egg Blue RM085-REB, a color full of happiness, will bring vitality and luck to everyone in the vibrant spring, and open up the future of dreams.

The new and upgraded Emperor Roulette II watch RM085-REB has been fully launched at ROMAGO Dewu/Jingdong official flagship store, Tmall store and offline boutiques.